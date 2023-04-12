NHL: Raymond Sawada dead at 38 after suffering heart attack on the ice

Former NHL participant Raymond Sawada has passed on to the great beyond at the age of 38 after suffering a heart attack ‘whilst enjoying the sport he liked’.

His circle of relatives introduced the tragic news by way of a GoFundMe fundraiser on Tuesday. Sawada performed with the Dallas Stars all through the 2008-09 season.

‘It is with deep unhappiness and heavy hearts that we percentage the devastating news of the surprising passing of Ray Sawada,’ the remark on the web page learn.

‘At age 38, Ray passed on to the great beyond on the night time of Monday April 10, 2023, whilst enjoying the sport he liked.

‘He leaves in the back of his loving spouse, Nicole, his two younger and extremely wonderful daughters, Victoria, 9, and Charlotte, six, and his supportive, trustworthy, and devoted friends and family.’

Sawada joined Burnaby Fire in 2017. Seen in uniform with NBA Championship trophy in 2019

Tributes from the international of hockey poured in along with his former workforce the Stars posting on Twitter: ‘It is with heavy hearts we mourn the passing of former Stars participant, Raymond Sawada.

‘Our love is going out to his circle of relatives, buddies, and all the other people he impacted in hockey and as a firefighter in his group.’

Sawada, from Richmond, British Colombia in Canada labored as a firefighter in Burnaby town.

Calgary Flames participant Troy Stecher mentioned on social media: ‘Heartbreaking news. Ray used to be an idol for numerous Richmond Minor Players rising up.

‘Not best used to be Ray a a hit hockey participant, he used to be a group hero and native firefighter. Thoughts and prayers to his circle of relatives.’

The circle of relatives remark persisted: ‘He joined Burnaby Fire in 2017 and has been an integral a part of the division the place he served with difference and honor.

‘Ray used to be this sort of vivid gentle in the lives he touched. He loved touring with Nicole, the ladies, and friends and family.

‘He used to be a skilled hockey participant and a devoted trainer for his ladies. Ray used to be passionately pushed and motivated in the whole thing he did, and the surrounding group will probably be left with a void.’

Tributes from the international of hockey poured in for husband and father-of-two after tragic news

Cornell males’s hockey workforce paid their respects on Wednesday: ‘We are devastated to be informed of the passing of former Big Red captain Raymond Sawada ‘08.

‘Our deepest condolences go out to Ray’s spouse Nicole and their two youngsters, his teammates, coaches, and all of the many of us who Ray definitely impacted in his existence.’

Sawada performed 11 video games in the NHL after spending the majority of his occupation in the American Hockey League, making 287 appearances.

‘For the ladies and Nicole, shedding their dad and husband goes to depart a tragic mark on their hearts and make for an extended highway forward,’ the circle of relatives remark added.

‘From the circle of relatives, we’re in reality thankful for the love and enhance that we have got already gained. We admire each and every unmarried message and act of kindness. We really feel the love. It provides us reassurance that right through this unhappy and hard time, there are such a lot of who love and handle the circle of relatives.

‘If you need to enhance Nicole as she grieves all through this time, whilst she takes unpaid day without work paintings, to a brighter long run for Nicole and the ladies. We thanks upfront and really feel so lucky for the love and kindness that individuals have shared since his passing.

‘We will honor his existence with recollections of pleasure and love and make certain that his vivid gentle continues.’