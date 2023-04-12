WATCH: ‘Oh Yes…’ MS Dhoni celebrates as Ravindra Jadeja cleans up Sanju Samson in CSK-RR clash – IPL 2023

The seventeenth fit of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) is a distinct one for CSK as MS Dhoni is main the Yellow Army for the file 2 hundredth time in the cash-rich league.

Dhoni gained the toss throughout his 2 hundredth look for CSK and elected to bowl first. The choice, then again, didn’t cross as deliberate, with Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal taking the toll on CSK bowlers.

After dropping Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second one over, Buttler and Padikkal steadied the innings with their counterattack. The duo added 77 runs for the second one wicket and have been taking a look unstoppable at the present time. Dhoni then went for Ravindra Jadeja, and the transfer labored for the Super Kings, with Jaddu breaking the partnership by means of taking away Padikkal for 38 in the 9th over.

Jadeja pushed aside Padikkal after the left-handed batter went for a glory shot however ended up getting stuck at deep backward sq. leg by means of Devon Conway. Jaddu didn’t simply prevent there as he supplied a double blow to RR by means of eliminating their skipper Sanju Samson in the similar over.

It took place throughout the penultimate supply when Jadeja bowled an absolute cracker of a supply which wiped clean up Samson. The big name all-rounder bowled a fullish and faster supply drifting into the center and leg. The RR skipper made the error of going again as the white leather-based became from there, previous the again foot and smashed the off-stump. As quickly as Jadeja wiped clean up Samson, Dhoni used to be heard announcing ‘Oh Yes’ as the veteran stumper obviously loved the dismissal of his counterpart.

Here is the video:

.@imjadeja on 🔥 He will get the wickets of Devdutt Padikkal and #RR captain Sanju Samson in the similar over 👏 👏@ChennaiIPL are on a roll right here 👍 👍 Watch the ones wickets 🔽 Follow the fit ▶️ https://t.co/IgV0ZtiJJA#TATAIPL | #CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/4KwaPeh420 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2023

The Royals ended up scoring 175/8 in their allocated 20 overs. Buttler used to be the top-scorer for RR, smashing 52 from 36 balls, together with 3 sixes and a 4. Apart from Buttler, Padikkal (38), Ravichandran Ashwin (30) and Shimron Hetmyer (30 no) chipped in with the most important contributions to take the staff to a good general.