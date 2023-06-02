Judge rules Andrew Lester case to be partially sealed in the shooting of teenager Ralph Yarl

Andrew Lester, the guy charged with first-degree attack in the shooting of teenager Ralph Yarl, seemed in a Kansas City, Missouri, court docket on Thursday afternoon.

A pass judgement on on Thursday set initial listening to dates for Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, 2023 in Lester’s case, in accordance to ABC associate in Kansas City, KMBC.

The listening to got here in the future after a Clay County pass judgement on agreed to partially seal the case in reaction to a protecting order filed via Lester’s legal professional, Steven Salmon.

The pass judgement on dominated the discovery in the case will be to be had to prosecutors and the protection, however is not going to be shared with the public, writing in the ruling bought via ABC News, that the “wide-ranging publicity” of the case in the nationwide media has forged Lester “in a negative light” and has endured to “erode [his] ability [to] empanel a fair and impartial venire in his future jury trial.”

A spokesperson for Clay County prosecuting legal professional Zachary Thompson informed ABC News that the administrative center is “dedicated to following the law and accepts the ruling of the Court.”

“We can assure the public that our office will continue to be as transparent as legally permitted throughout this process. Our focus remains squarely on achieving justice in this case,” the spokesperson stated.

Yarl’s circle of relatives criticized the choice to partially seal the case in a digital press convention on Thursday, and his father, Paul Yarl, additionally attended Lester’s listening to.

“It’s been tough,” Paul Yarl said whilst talking to journalists out of doors the court docket about his son’s restoration after struggling a stressful mind damage from the shooting.

Yarl’s circle of relatives stated that he has been experiencing migraines after struggling a stressful mind damage that has limited his talent to take part in actions he loves like enjoying track.

“Yes, [Ralph is] recovering, but it’s still a long way to recovery,” he added. “He still gets headaches and some pain and emotional scars. But he’s coming along and he’s not there yet. But we are thankful for the progress.”

Andrew Lester, an 84-year-old white guy, used to be charged with one rely of legal attack in the first-degree and one rely of armed legal motion, additionally a legal, in the April 13 shooting of Ralph Yarl, a Black teenager who mistakenly went to the mistaken cope with to select up his siblings.

Lester pleaded no longer in charge and used to be launched on April 18 on a $200,000 bond.

In arguing for the protecting order, Salmon stated in court docket that Lester’s house has been defaced and he has relocated 3 times since the incident, in accordance to ABC associate in Kansas City, KMBC. He added that Lester is in deficient well being and has misplaced 40 kilos.

Yarl’s aunt Faith Spoonmore criticized the pass judgement on’s choice to partially seal the case.

“Who are we protecting by granting this ruling, who are we trying to victimize in this case? People are too focused on Andrew Lester’s age when they should be focused on Ralph Yarl and his age,” Spoonmore informed ABC News in a telephone interview on Wednesday. “He was only 16 years old when this happened. What type of message does this send to the people who think this behavior is ok? It’s just sad that the justice system is protecting them and not the victim.”

Salmon also argued that Lester has been harassed and has received death threats because of the attention the case has gotten across the country and the speculation the shooting was due to a racial motive.

“Such conjecture of a racial motive in the reporting of this case negatively affects Defendant’s fundamental right to a fair trial on the merits,” the pass judgement on mentioned in the ruling.

ABC News has reached out to Salmon for further comment.

Yarl was 16 at the time of the shooting, but celebrated his 17th birthday last month. He has not spoken publicly about the incident, but his family continues to call for justice.

He attended a walk/run event in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday to help raise money for traumatic brain injuries.

Ahead of the event, Spoonmore told ABC News in an interview last Friday that Yarl, who was shot in the neighborhood where he lived, is not ready to go back home and has been living with her and her family.

“He is not comfortable going back to that area,” she said. “He is not comfortable going back to his house, his home … which is so unfortunate because he had a lot of great memories in that home.”

“He’s not doing the things that he loves to do and it’s like he’s a shell,” she added. And that is the downside, is that there’s something this is lacking inside of him.”