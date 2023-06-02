Nick Saban among SEC leaders heading to Washington D.C. to lobby for federal NIL regulation

Alabama trainer Nick Saban is among a gaggle of SEC coaches and directors set to seek advice from with lawmakers in Washington D.C. subsequent week. The convoy is anticipated to vouch for federal regulation referring to identify, symbol and likeness (NIL) reimbursement among faculty athletes, the AP studies. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey will sign up for Saban at the leading edge of the gang that incorporates college presidents, athletic administrators and lobbyists.

An SEC-hosted reception for lawmakers and congressional staffers is deliberate for June 7 ahead of the SEC contingent meet personally with congressional contributors from states throughout the convention’s footprint on June 8. The seek advice from will mark the newest effort via leaders within the faculty sports activities panorama to universally keep an eye on NIL realm.

Speaking previous within the week at 2023 SEC Spring Meetings in Destin, Florida, Saban advised journalists that the patchwork of present rules governing NIL on a state-by-state foundation aren’t really helpful for faculty soccer.

“If it’s going to be the same for everyone, I think that’s better than what we have now,” Saban mentioned. “Because what we have now is we have some states and some schools in some states that are investing a lot more money in terms of managing their roster than others.”

Saban went so far as suggesting that an “NFL model” wherein gamers are made staff could be awesome to the inequity of the present scenario.

“I have no problem [with players becoming employees],” Saban mentioned. “I mean, unionize it. Make it like the NFL.”

Saban, 71, is coming into his seventeenth season as Alabama’s trainer in 2023. He has received seven nationwide championships, together with six with the Crimson Tide.