Polk County receives $4.1 million to expand access to high-speed internet

Polk County in Florida has been allotted $4.1 million in state investment to expand access to high-speed internet, thank you to two grants from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. The cash will fund the set up of fibre optic cable to supply unserved communities with high-speed internet access.

One beneficiary of the grant shall be Bartow Christian Books & Gifts, one of the most final Christian bookstores in Central Florida. While trade is booming, proprietor Bo Raulerson is annoyed with the deficient internet connection in downtown Bartow. Sometimes he can’t even procedure credit card gross sales due to deficient connectivity.

In a up to date pace take a look at by way of ABC Action News, it was once discovered {that a} obtain in downtown Bartow takes 2.94 Mbps, when compared to 69.4 Mbps in Downtown Lakeland. A learn about by way of researchers at Florida Polytechnic University additionally printed many spaces in Polk County with internet add speeds under the minimal advisable by way of the FCC, impacting access to training and promotion of commercial expansion.

The allocation of $4.1 million in state investment to expand broadband internet access in Polk County is observed as an important for the expansion of the area. It will supply higher training products and services to youngsters, draw in extra companies, and allow the availability of high-speed internet access to unserved communities.

Raulerson is eagerly looking forward to the day when inadequate internet protection in his house is mounted. “I’ve been told that downtown is the very last part of Bartow that will be wired but I’m still excited waiting on it,” he mentioned.