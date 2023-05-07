Joe Pool Lake drowning 2023: 22-year-old man’s body recovered

The Grand Prairie Fire Department (GPFD) in Texas reported the primary drowning of 2023 when the body of a 22-year-old guy was once recovered from Joe Pool Lake on May 4. The GPFD answered to a witness record {that a} swimmer had now not resurfaced close to location marker LC11. GPFD’s Public Safety Dive Team situated and recovered the sufferer’s body. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will free up the sufferer’s identification.