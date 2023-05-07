72 veterans return to South Florida after Honor Flight to DC – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

On Saturday, a gaggle of 72 veterans returned to South Florida from a one-day shuttle to Washington, D.C, the place they have been venerated for his or her provider with a flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. While in D.C, those veterans visited memorials that have been constructed of their honor and had the chance to mirror and percentage their tales. Frank Orilio, a U.S Army veteran who fought in World War II, expressed his gratitude for the memorable instance. He shared that he used to be amazed via what were taking place all of the day, together with a parade devoted to him.

Honor Flight South Florida, a company that has been honoring veterans all over the place the U.S. for a decade, arranged this shuttle. Through occasions like this, Honor Flight South Florida strives to prolong their honest appreciation to all their veterans who selflessly served the country.

