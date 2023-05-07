Severe Weather Forces FC Dallas and St. Louis CITY SC to Reschedule Matchup





FRISCO, Texas (May 6, 2023) – FC Dallas’ fit towards St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday night time used to be postponed due to inclement climate. The sport used to be halted on the fiftieth minute mark at 8:49 PM. Additional information at the 2023 MLS Match Delay, Postponement, Cancellation and Forfeiture Policy is to be had here.

The first part of the fit used to be a troublesome fought, scoreless contest within the drizzle as Dallas recorded two pictures not off course to St. Louis' one. FC Dallas gained extra duels (36-30) and out tackled (7-6) CITY.

UP NEXT:

FC Dallas begins its Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup festival on Wednesday towards Nashville SC at 7:30 PM. The fit might be streamed at the Bleacher Report app and on YouTube and to be had on radio, the FC Dallas App and TUDN 1270AM.

Lineups

FC Dallas — Maarten Paes; Geovane Jesus, Sebastien Ibeagha, José Martínez,Marco Farfan; Facundo Quignon, Paxton Pomykal, Sebastian Lletget; Jáder Obrian, Jesús Ferreira, Paul Arriola (Jesús Jiménez – 23’).

Substitutes no longer used — Jimmy Maurer, Ema Twumasi, Sam Junqua, Nolan Norris, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Edwin Cerrillo, Bernard Kamungo, Alan Velasco.

St. Louis CITY SC — Roman Bürki; Jake Nerwinski, Tim Parker, Lucas Bartlett, John Nelson; Indiana Vassilev, Eduard Löwen, Miguel Perez, Tomás Ostrák; Célio Pompeu, Nicholas Gioacchini.

Substitutes no longer used — Ben Lundt, Njabulo Blom, Jared Stroud, Josh Yaro, Selmir Pidro, Akil Watts, Kyle Hiebert, Aziel Jackson, Isak Jensen.

Misconduct Summary:

STL: Nicholas Gioacchini (warning) – 25’

STL: Tomás Ostrák (warning) – 45’+3’

STL: Tim Parker (warning) – 47'

Weather: Cloudy, 82°F

Attendance: 19,096 (sellout)

Head Coach Nico Estévez

On how the postponement impacts preparation for upcoming video games…

“It affects us a little bit because we wanted to train after the game today in order to have the players who didn’t play have a good session tomorrow. Monday and Tuesday we’ll prepare for the Open Cup game because we cannot give them off the whole week because of that game. We’re going to train with the guys who didn’t play today and do a recovery for the players who did. The good thing is we will be rested, we played less than Nashville today. For us it’s also a good thing because we can prepare and have everyone available.”

On conserving the avid gamers targeted all the way through the rain prolong…

“The important thing is to have different plans. Because we need food, like energy bars. Some guys needed treatment and we had all that planned. While the fitness coaches were doing that, we as a staff were reviewing the first half. We got some clips from last year, a game where an opponent who plays similar to St. Louis to find things that worked really well. We had a meeting with the team to show them the clips from the first half to give them a better perspective on how they were playing.”