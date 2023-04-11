Jasper High School teacher reportedly assaulted by female student

JASPER, Texas — Police in Jasper are investigating after a 67-year-old teacher used to be reported to had been assaulted by a student closing week.

The 67-year-old English teacher won minor accidents when she used to be assaulted, allegedly by a female student, at Jasper High School in step with Lt. Garrett Foster of the Jasper Police Department.

The attack came about on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the Jasper High School campus he stated.

A college useful resource officer is operating with Jasper Police Department detectives at the investigation Foster stated.

Officers are figuring out simply what fees must be filed within the assault in step with Foster.

The student is a senior and her title is probably not launched till she is charged he stated.

12News isn’t figuring out the teacher presently and is anticipating a reaction after attaining out to the district for remark.

This is a growing tale. We will replace with extra if and after we obtain extra showed information.

