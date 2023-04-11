Concacaf Gold Cup Returns To The AT&T Stadium

It’s respectable — Arlington’s AT&T stadium might be one of the crucial 15 stadiums to host the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.

“The Concacaf Gold Cup is our flagship competition and showcases the very best of men’s national team football in the region,” stated Victor Montagliani, president of Concacaf and FIFA vp.

Concacaf soccer, one among FIFA’s six continental confederations, introduced the host towns for its 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup on April 10.

The 2023, seventeenth version of the cup, might be held from June 16 to July 16 at 15 other stadiums throughout 14 towns within the U.S. and Canada.

“The host cities and venues we have selected all have strong track records of hosting elite football and world class events,” stated Montagliani.

The Concacaf Gold Cup features a 12-team initial spherical and 16-team workforce degree, all which qualify by way of the Concacaf Nations League. The cup crowns a champion each and every two years.

The tournament’s ultimate has been awarded to Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, which can happen on July 16.

This would be the 5th time the AT&T Stadium has hosted the gold cup. The venue in the past held the contest in 2009, 2011, 2013, 2017 and 2021.

“With each passing edition, this competition has reached new heights on and off the pitch and I am certain the 2023 tournament will deliver outstanding football,” stated Montagliani.

The 15 stadiums that can host gold cup suits come with:

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.

Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.

TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

Red Bull Arena, Harrison, N.J.

NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, Texas

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nev.

Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, Calif.

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

CITYPARK Stadium, St. Louis, Mo.

BMO Field, Toronto, Canada

The respectable draw for the 2023 Gold Cup will happen on April 14 at SoFi Stadium. The reside in-person tournament will start at 12:00 p.m. and can come with the participation of Montagliani and the top coaches of the nationwide groups taking part within the 2023 Gold Cup.

“I look forward with great anticipation to watching the gold cup prelims in June and enjoying compelling football involving all the gold cup teams right through to the final and crowning a champion in Los Angeles on July 16,” Montagliani persisted.

Concacaf will announce an entire fit time table, together with explicit fit venue assignments, ticketing information and different main points within the days following the respectable draw.

For extra information, click here.

