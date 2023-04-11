Tuesday, April 11, 2023
type here...
Florida

Lawmakers Pursue Death Penalty in Child Rapes | Headlines

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Lawmakers Pursue Death Penalty in Child Rapes | Headlines



TALLAHASSEE — In a transfer that most probably would spur a constitutional struggle, Florida lawmakers seem in a position to cross an offer that might permit the dying penalty for individuals who dedicate sexual batteries on youngsters beneath age 12.



Source link

Previous article
Jasper High School teacher reportedly assaulted by female student
Next article
Pilot program to allow inmates to work as ‘peer support’ specialists gains momentum in FL House

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks