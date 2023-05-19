James Harden rumors: Sixers star likely to reunite with Rockets in free agency, per report

Amidst the continuing rumors of James Harden’s doable go back to the Houston Rockets this summer season, a report via The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey means that Houston “expects” to reunite with the previous league MVP, and the passion from each side is “mutual”. Harden is anticipated to turn into an unrestricted free agent via declining his $35.6 million participant choice this summer season and signal a deal value extra money.

While this is not a stunning revelation given Harden’s earlier adoration for Houston, it is nonetheless no longer a foregone conclusion that he’ll depart the Philadelphia 76ers. Reports counsel that the Sixers fired head trainer Doc Rivers partially as a result of Harden’s urging to deliver in a distinct trainer. If true, because of this Harden may have a vital say in opting for who his subsequent trainer is in Philadelphia. However, if he does come to a decision to bolt for Houston, it would have vital ramifications for the Sixers. Losing Harden with out reimbursement could be a substantial setback for a group that has constantly been a championship contender during the last a number of years. It would additionally depart group president Daryl Morey to “get creative” in attempting to upload every other All-Star caliber participant earlier than subsequent season.

- Advertisement -

From the Rockets’ standpoint, they are going to have about $60 million in cap house this summer season to signal Harden, who may obtain up to $201.7 million from groups across the league and a most of $210 million from the Sixers. Despite the questionable are compatible of Harden in this rebuilding Rockets group, the bond between him and town of Houston turns out to be robust sufficient to omit roster development.