Jim Brown, NFL great, actor and social activist, dies at 87

Known as one of the crucial biggest gamers in soccer historical past, Brown was once decided on because the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 1965 and shattered the league’s file books all over his quick profession spanning from 1957-1965. He led the Cleveland Browns to their ultimate NFL identify in 1964 sooner than retiring in his high after the ’65 season to turn out to be an actor.

Brown had a notable appearing profession, showing in additional than 30 motion pictures, together with “Any Given Sunday” and “The Dirty Dozen.”