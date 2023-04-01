Jake Cronenworth extension: Padres, two-time All-Star agree to seven-year, $80 million deal

The San Diego Padres and infielder Jake Cronenworth have agreed to phrases on a seven-year extension value $80 million, CBS Sports HQ has showed. The Athletic’s Dennis Lin and ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported the deal. Cronenworth had in the past been scheduled to hit loose company in iciness 2025, that means this deal (which does not get started till subsequent yr) will stay him on the town for an extra 5 seasons. Per Passan, that is the richest contract ever given to a participant of Cronenworth’s age (29) and repair time (fewer than 4 years).

Cronenworth has performed in 366 video games since becoming a member of the Padres as a part of a December 2019 industry with the Tampa Bay Rays that still integrated Tommy Pham, Hunter Renfroe, and Xavier Edwards. Cronenworth has batted .255/.337/.429 (117 OPS+) with 42 house runs and 10 stolen bases in that point. Factor in his defensive contributions, and he is been estimated through Baseball Reference to have amassed 10.5 Wins Above Replacement.

- Advertisement -

Cronenworth is the most recent Padres participant to obtain a long-term deal. Dating again to the beginning of ultimate offseason, basic supervisor A.J. Preller has signed long pacts with Xander Bogaerts (11 years), Manny Machado (11), Yu Darvish (six), Robert Suarez (up to 5), and Michael Wacha (4).

It’s value noting that the Padres, like each different group, can receive advantages in a way from inflated contract period, because the Competitive Balance Tax is calculated in keeping with moderate annual worth moderately than precise cash paid in a season. The Padres, already way past the tax line this yr, will most probably receive advantages in long term seasons from those contract constructions — a minimum of on this explicit manner.

The Padres nonetheless have every other notable gamers they might strive to prolong. Opening Day starter Blake Snell is ready to hit the open marketplace after this season, whilst outfielder Juan Soto will qualify at no cost company come iciness 2024. It’s unclear how critical Preller and the Padres have pursued offers with both.