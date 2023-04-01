2023 Michigan football spring game live stream, watch online, TV channel, start time, storylines to follow

Michigan enters 2023 in a greater position than it is been in a very long time. In the ultimate two seasons, the Wolverines have gained a couple of Big Ten titles and made as many College Football Playoff appearances. Even if they are nonetheless looking ahead to that first playoff win, a minimum of two dominant wins towards Ohio State — which got here after 8 directly losses — alleviate the edge.

Can the Wolverines make it 3 directly Big Ten titles in 2023? Can they pick out up their first playoff win? There’s numerous time left to determine that out, however first issues first, the Wolverines want to get in the course of the spring. The first section of any new season is spring follow, and Michigan’s wraps up Saturday, April 1, at The Big House with the yearly spring game.

Here’s what you wish to have to learn about this 12 months’s game.

How to watch 2023 Michigan spring game live

Date: Saturday, April 1 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Michigan Stadium — Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV channel: Big Ten Network | Live flow: fuboTV (try for free)

2023 Michigan spring game storylines

1. It’s J.J. McCarthy’s display this 12 months: There’s a unique vibe across the QB place in Ann Arbor this 12 months. Last spring, it was once an open festival between J.J. McCarthy and returning starter Cade McNamara. The festival didn’t get settled within the spring. In truth, it went into the season when Jim Harbaugh introduced each avid gamers would start video games all the way through the nonconference time table sooner than the staff made a last resolution. In the tip, McCarthy took the process and led Michigan to any other Big Ten name and the College Football Playoff. McNamara has since transferred to Iowa, and McCarthy starts the spring because the unquestioned starter.

2. There are numerous new faces within the trenches: With the switch portal, roster churn is a basic a part of the game. It’s a precious software for filling gaps for your intensity chart, even though, and Michigan was once as lively as someone else within the portal this offseason. After touchdown Olu Oluwatimi from Virginia to anchor the offensive line ultimate 12 months, the Wolverines hit the portal for extra offensive linemen this 12 months. Both Myles Hinton and Drake Nugent transferred in from Stanford, whilst LaDarius Henderson joined from Arizona State. On the defensive facet of the ball, the Wolverines hope Coastal Carolina switch Josaiah Stewart may give the go rush a spice up, whilst Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann is predicted to compete for a beginning process.

3. There’s a fight at cornerback: Some Michigan lovers will let you know probably the most intriguing place fight this spring is at kicker, however as excellent as Jake Moody was once for the Wolverines, the cornerback spot is a bit more necessary. Will Johnson returns to guy probably the most beginning spots, and he is some of the proficient corners within the nation. However, each Germon Green and D.J. Turner are long gone. Kody Jones, Ja’Den McBurrows and Cameron Calhoun are the main contenders for the 2 spots, however others would possibly emerge. The spring game might be the primary glimpse at which avid gamers have taken the lead within the festival.