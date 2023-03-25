Ivan Cantu scheduled for execution in TX, maintains innocence





Texas dying row inmate Ivan Cantu is scheduled for execution on April 26, 2023. Cantu used to be convicted in Collin County for killing his cousin James Mosqueda, and his cousin’s fiance, Amy Kitchen, in 2000. Cantu has spent over 20 years on death row, and he has no longer wavered his tale and maintains his innocence.

Matt Duff, the host and personal investigator at the podcast “Cousins by Blood” has spent years diving into the case and has compiled a powerful argument that implies Cantu can have been framed and has spent the previous two decades rotting in a jail mobile on the Polunsky Unit in Texas for a criminal offense he didn’t dedicate.

"Cousins by Blood" podcast

Duff interviews the megastar testimony in Cantu's case that despatched him to dying row. Also, the podcast stocks the early prison tapes to listen to first-hand conversations with Cantu and his circle of relatives right through his preliminary arrest.

The prison tapes include the disappointment in Cantu's voice in 2000 as a person preventing for his lifestyles in the back of bars with an ill-equipped protection staff and a circle of relatives naive to the Texas felony justice gadget nor the monetary method to face an opportunity. The podcast sheds mild on Cantu's protection staff right through the homicide trial. The state applied 5 professionals; the state-appointed protection asked 0 professionals. The podcast displays that the protection known as 0 witnesses right through the guilt and innocence segment and introduced no exculpatory proof. His recommend didn't interview witnesses at the state's witness listing ahead of trial and didn't request a protection investigator or behavior any impartial investigation, in line with the podcast. In addition, Duff compiled proof alleging the state's megastar witness dedicated perjury after Cantu's conviction and new proof displays that right through the homicide trial investigating officials improperly coached witnesses. Duff additionally provides new proof from his employed professionals that discredits the timeline when the murders came about. Since 2000, Cantu has maintained his innocence and asked an investigation into the homicide, and DNA checking out to assist his case. The request was denied in the Texas appeal court. The courtroom answered to Cantu's request for DNA on December 4, 2009. Although, "(Cantu) wildly speculates that drug dealers may (have) set him up, forensic (DNA) testing cannot prove that, and any results would have no chance of exculpating him." Ivan Abner Cantu is scheduled for execution on April 26. The "Cousins by Blood" podcast is available on Apple.





