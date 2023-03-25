Composer Nicholas Lloyd Webber, son of Andrew Lloyd Webber, dies at 43

Nicholas Lloyd Webber, the Grammy-nominated composer, file manufacturer and eldest son of Andrew Lloyd Webber, died Saturday in England after a prolonged fight with gastric most cancers and pneumonia. He was once 43.

“His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft,” the 75-year-old Webber mentioned in a commentary emailed by way of a consultant to CBS News. “Thank you for all your thoughts during this difficult time.”

Nicholas died at a clinic within the south-central English the town of Basingstoke, his father mentioned. Webber, the famed composer, overlooked the Broadway opening Thursday of his “Bad Cinderella” to be at his son’s facet with different family members.

I’m shattered to need to announce that my cherished elder son Nick died a couple of hours in the past in Basingstoke Hospital. His entire circle of relatives is accumulated in combination and we’re all utterly bereft. -ALW — Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) March 25, 2023

Nicholas is highest recognized for his paintings at the BBC One’s “Love, Lies and Records,” which was once according to the e book “The Little Prince.” He additionally labored on his father’s 2021 “Cinderella,” incomes a Grammy nod for highest musical theater album.

Nicholas is Webber’s son together with his first spouse, Sarah Hugill, additionally the mummy of his older sister, Imogen. The senior Webber has 4 different kids.

FILE — Andrew Lloyd Webber with spouse Madeleine, son Nicholas Lloyd Webber and a visitor attend the after birthday party following the click night time of "Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," at Cirque on July 17, 2007, in London, England. Getty Images



