Composer Nicholas Lloyd Webber, son of Andrew Lloyd Webber, dies at 43

Nicholas Lloyd Webber, the Grammy-nominated composer, file manufacturer and eldest son of Andrew Lloyd Webber, died Saturday in England after a prolonged fight with gastric most cancers and pneumonia. He was once 43.
“His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft,” the 75-year-old Webber mentioned in a commentary emailed by way of a consultant to CBS News. “Thank you for all your thoughts during this difficult time.”
Nicholas died at a clinic within the south-central English the town of Basingstoke, his father mentioned. Webber, the famed composer, overlooked the Broadway opening Thursday of his “Bad Cinderella” to be at his son’s facet with different family members.
Nicholas is highest recognized for his paintings at the BBC One’s “Love, Lies and Records,” which was once according to the e book “The Little Prince.” He additionally labored on his father’s 2021 “Cinderella,” incomes a Grammy nod for highest musical theater album.
Nicholas is Webber’s son together with his first spouse, Sarah Hugill, additionally the mummy of his older sister, Imogen. The senior Webber has 4 different kids.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.