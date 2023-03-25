Nicholas Lloyd Webber, son of famed composer, dies at 43

NEW YORK — Nicholas Lloyd Webber, the Grammy-nominated composer, document manufacturer and eldest son of Andrew Lloyd Webber, died Saturday in England after a prolonged combat with gastric most cancers and pneumonia. He used to be 43.

- Advertisement -

“His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft,” the 75-year-old Webber stated in a commentary emailed via a consultant. “Thank you for all your thoughts during this difficult time.”

Nicholas died at a medical institution within the south-central English the town of Basingstoke, his father stated. Webber, the famed composer, overlooked the Broadway opening Thursday of his “Bad Cinderella” to be at his son’s facet with different family members.

Nicholas is perfect identified for his paintings at the BBC One’s “Love, Lies and Records,” which used to be in response to the e-book “The Little Prince.” He additionally labored on his father’s 2021 “Cinderella,” incomes a Grammy nod for perfect musical theater album.

- Advertisement -

Nicholas is Webber’s son along with his first spouse, Sarah Hugill, additionally the mum of his older sister, Imogen. The senior Webber has 4 different youngsters.