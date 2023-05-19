Is Logan Thompson playing tonight against Dallas Stars? Latest injury update ahead of Game 1

The Vegas Golden Knights will have a vital construction to their benefit as goaltender Logan Thompson may just doubtlessly make his go back all over their playoff sequence against the Dallas Stars. Thompson, who has been out of motion because of a lower-body injury since March 23, has been making development in his restoration. His go back may supply a much-needed spice up to the intensity of the Golden Knights in objective.

It is unsure if Thompson shall be to be had for tonight’s Game 1 against the Stars, however his attainable comeback brings an intriguing component to the Golden Knights goaltending state of affairs. Currently, Vegas has depended on goaltenders Laurent Brossoit, who could also be getting better from a lower-body injury, and Adin Hill right through the primary two rounds of the postseason, with Hill taking at the beginning tasks within the absence of each Thompson and Brossoit.

While Brossoit’s standing could also be unsure, Thompson’s go back would give Vegas further choices. His attainable comeback comes at a essential level within the playoff sequence, because the Golden Knights search to realize an early benefit against a powerful Dallas Stars staff.

The precise timeline of Thompson’s restoration and his resumption of on-ice actions stay undisclosed, but it surely means that he may just step again into the goaltending rotation tonight or within the upcoming video games.

Logan Thompson’s NHL Career

Logan Thompson, a Canadian skilled ice hockey goaltender, has established himself as an excellent addition to the Vegas Golden Knights. He honed his abilities within the WHL with the Brandon Wheat Kings earlier than making his mark within the NHL.

In July 2020, Thompson signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Golden Knights. His NHL debut used to be on March 11, 2021, against the Minnesota Wild. Thompson used to be then reassigned to the Henderson Silver Knights, however his performances persisted to provoke, incomes him any other AHL Goaltender of the Month name in March.

In the next season, Thompson made his first NHL get started on January 4, 2022, turning into the primary former U Sports goaltender to begin an NHL sport in over 3 many years. He signed a three-year contract extension with the Golden Knights, additional showing the staff’s self assurance in his talents.

Thompson’s NHL adventure persisted to flourish, recording his first NHL win on February 20, 2022, and his first shutout on March 30, 2022. The 2022-23 season marked a vital turning level for Thompson as he took at the position of the Golden Knights’ beginning goaltender because of accidents to different netminders.

Logan Thompson used to be named the NHL Rookie of the Month for November 2022, spotting his remarkable performances. He additionally earned a place within the NHL All-Star Game, making him the primary rookie goaltender since 2016 to succeed in the dignity.