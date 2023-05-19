Nuggets vs. Lakers: Prediction, TV channel, Game 3 odds, live stream, watch NBA playoffs online

The Los Angeles Lakers have controlled to stay the Denver Nuggets shut within the first two video games of the Western Conference Finals, however have fallen quick within the ultimate mins of each matchups. Despite overcoming double-digit deficits to chop the lead all the way down to a unmarried ownership, they have been not able to make it over the hump in both Game 1 or Game 2.

The Lakers at the moment are in a determined scenario, two video games clear of removing towards a tender, wholesome and robust Denver Nuggets workforce. Unlike their earlier matchups, the Lakers have been not able to thieve home-court benefit within the preliminary video games and must win 4 out of 5 to succeed in the NBA Finals.

The Lakers will play Game 3 towards the Nuggets, as they try to get started their comeback in earnest. Here are the main points of Game 3:

Lakers at Nuggets – Game 2

Date: Saturday, May 20 | Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 20 | 8:30 p.m. ET Location: Crypto.com Arena — Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena — Los Angeles, California TV channel: ESPN | Live circulation: (*3*) (check out at no cost)

Odds: Lakers -5.5; O/U 223.5 (by the use of Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Lakers: Although the Lakers had been unstoppable of their domestic development this postseason, with a 7-0 report and a point-differential of plus-116, they’ve raked up those numbers towards weaker fighters. The Nuggets are a unique tale and are lately the hardest opponent for the Lakers within the playoffs. The Lakers will want to carry their A sport so as to win.

Nuggets: The Lakers have thrown each and every conceivable protection possible at two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, and while he’s nonetheless enjoying neatly, LeBron James and Rui Hachimura have had extra luck matching up with him. Now, we’re going to see what Denver can do to loose him up slightly extra in Game 3.

Prediction

Both the Lakers and Nuggets are undefeated at domestic this postseason, and till that adjustments, it could be accountable to select the house workforce. For the Nuggets to clinch a win, they are going to need to carry their A-game and earn it. The Pick: Lakers -5.5