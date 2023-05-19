Iran executes 3 protesters despite international outcry

LONDON — The Islamic Republic of Iran mentioned it achieved 3 males Friday morning on fees of “waging war against God” and collaboration with terrorist teams.

The judiciary’s site Mizan claimed that Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaghoubi’s fees had been in accordance with their confessions that they had been excited by killing 3 participants of the regime’s forces all through protests in Isfahan final November.

Protests in Isfahan and different towns around the nation erupted in September after 22-year outdated Mahsa Amini who was once arrested for now not totally abiding with the required hijab rule of the rustic died in police custody.

Three males Saleh Mirhashemi, Majid Kazemi and Saeed Yaghoubi are pictured at their trial Jan 9, 2023 in Tehran Iran. AP

At least 22,000 other folks were arrested around the nation within the resulting protests, as the Islamic Republic News Agency showed. Iran Human Rights reported that a minimum of 537 other folks had been killed through the regime which by no means authorised the duty of what came about to Amini.

After Iran’s Supreme Court upheld the execution sentences of Kazemi, Mirhashemi and Yaghubi, households of the lads achieved Friday and participants of the Iranian public pleaded with international our bodies to take any motion to forestall the Islamic Republic from sporting out the sentences.

Amnesty International said the lads’s fast-tracked trial was once mistaken and the pointed in the market had been vital procedural flaws, loss of proof, and torture allegations that had been by no means investigated.

A police motorbike burns all through a protest over the loss of life of Mahsa Amini, a lady who died after being arrested through the Islamic republic’s “morality police”, in Tehran, Iran, Sept. 19, 2022. - Advertisement - Wana News Agency by the use of Reuters, FILE

In a final message that the 3 males reportedly signed and smuggled out of the prison, they requested the general public to assist them prevent the regime from executing them.

“Hello, we ask you dear fellow citizens not to let them kill us. We need your help. We need your support,” the message signed on May 17 reads.

Iranians protest a 22-year-old girl Mahsa Amini’s loss of life after she was once detained through the morality police, in Tehran, Sept. 20, 2022, on this picture taken through a person now not hired through the Associated Press and acquired through the AP outdoor Iran. Middle East Images/AP

In December, Mohsen Shekari was once the primary particular person hanged for alleged crimes associated with the protests after allegedly conserving up site visitors and assaulting a guard. Less than every week later, 22-year-old Majid Reza Rahnavard, who were convicted on fees of “waging war against God” amid protests, was once achieved.

According to the Iran Human Rights team, 13 executions had been recorded on May 18 and a minimum of 90 other folks had been achieved for the reason that get started of the month.

United Nations Human Rights Chief Volker Turk said on May 9 that Iran is executing a “frighteningly” top choice of other folks, with over 209 achieved thus far since January.

“On average so far this year, over 10 people are put to death each week in Iran, making it one the world’s highest executors,” mentioned Türk.

Protests against the regime erupted around the nation Friday in accordance with the executions.