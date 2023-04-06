IPL 2023: RR skipper Sanju Samson explains why Ravichandran Ashwin opened the innings instead of Jos Buttler against PBKS

The Wednesday evening fixture of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), held between Rajasthan Royals (RR) confronted Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, the place the Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab registered an exhilarating 5-run triumph.

Punjab went directly to post a large general of 197/4 in 20 overs after scintillating knocks by way of captain Dhawan (86 no of 56) and Prabhsimran Singh (60 off 34). Rajasthan then controlled to take the sport right down to the twine however fell quick handiest by way of 5 runs.

One of the largest speaking issues from the RR chase used to be the absence of Jos Buttler at the best, as instead of the England famous person, all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin used to be despatched in the center to open the batting along Yashasvi Jaiswal. The choice raised many eyebrows because it backfired after Ashwin were given brushed aside for a 4-ball duck.

Buttler sooner or later entered the event at no.3 however used to be quickly brushed aside on 19 (11) by way of Nathan Ellis. During the post-match press convention, RR captain Sanju Samson published the actual explanation why in the back of the transfer to ship Ashwin at the best.

Samson defined that the choice to not open with Buttler used to be in line with his health reasonably than a tactical transfer. The RR skipper mentioned that Buttler had suffered an damage scare whilst fielding. Samson additional discussed that they (RR control) stored Devdutt Padikkal for the center overs to take on the spinners.

“Jos had a small injury, he got injured while fielding and was getting stitches. The physio wanted some time, which wasn’t there to finish the stitches and then go out to open,” mentioned Samson whilst talking at the post-match press convention.

“The thinking of sending Ashwin (to open) and holding everyone back, thinking to hold Devdutt Padikkal in the middle overs was to specially face the spinners they had. They had a leg-spinner and a left-arm spinner bowling in the middle overs. Padikkal, a left-hander batting in the middle and getting a couple of sixes, was the planning,” added Samson.