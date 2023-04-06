Man Utd target Ward-Prowse; Chelsea consider Conte

90min rounds up the most recent switch news, rumours and gossip circulating all over the world…
Manchester United will glance to herald Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse this summer time with Erik ten Hag determined to strengthen his midfield ranks. (Football Insider)
Inter Miami‘s contract be offering to Lionel Messi will give him the solution to absorb an fairness stake within the MLS membership. Barcelona were connected with a reunion whilst talks with PSG rumble on slowly. (The Independent)
Arsenal need to toughen in the midst of the park, and as such have opened talks to signal Barcelona and Newcastle target Youri Tielemans from Leicester. (Football Insider)
Another midfielder anticipated to go away Leicester is James Maddison, who could be to be had for £50m. Tottenham have moved to the entrance of the queue to signal the England world, who has up to now been connected with Manchester City and Newcastle. (Daily Telegraph)
READ MORE FROM THE 90MIN TALKING TRANSFERS TEAM
Real Madrid may sanction the everlasting sale of Brahim Diaz this summer time as soon as his mortgage at AC Milan expires, with Arsenal within the playmaker. Mikel Arteta up to now labored with Diaz at Manchester City. (Sport Mediaset)
Chelsea will try to signal Goncalo Ramos from Benfica to take a look at and assist clear up their striker woes, with the Portuguese giants expecte to call for a charge of a minimum of £70m. (Football Insider)
Atletico Madrid have joined the race to signal Naby Keita on a loose switch from Liverpool this summer time. (Fichajes)
While Frank Lampard will take meantime rate of Chelsea, the Blues may make a sensational swoop to herald some other ex-manager, Antonio Conte, as their new everlasting supervisor. (The Independent)
Another new contender to take over at Stamford Bridge is former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso, who is operating wonders at Bayer Leverkusen. (Guardian)
Arsenal will target Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi within the tournament that Mikel Arteta leaves to sign up for Real Madrid. (Daily Mirror)
Tottenham may have to pay greater than €5m with a purpose to purchase Feyenoord supervisor Arne Slot out of his contract. (De Telegraaf)
LISTEN NOW
On this version of Talking Transfers, a part of the 90min podcast community, Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey, Toby Cudworth & Tom Gott talk about Chelsea’s choice to sack Graham Potter, Man City and Real Madrid’s pastime in Josko Gvardiol, the futures of William Saliba, Kai Havertz, Randal Kolo Muani & extra!
If you’ll’t see this embed, click on here to hear the podcast!