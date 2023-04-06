Iowa’s Clark: Don’t criticize LSU’s Reese for gesture

Social media was once divided on Reese’s gesture, with some announcing it was once simply a part of the sport and others announcing Reese lacked grace in victory.

NEW YORK — Iowa standout Caitlin Clark stated there is no explanation why for LSU’s Angel Reese to be criticized on social media for waving her hand in front of her face while staring down Clark all through the ladies’s NCAA championship sport.

Clark, The Associated Press Player of the Year, made a an identical gesture to no person specifically all through Iowa's victory over Louisville within the Elite Eight.

“I don’t think Angel should be criticized at all. No matter which way it goes, she should never be criticized for what she did. I’m just one that competes — and she competed,” Clark said Tuesday on ESPN’s “Outside the Lines, ” adding: “I think everybody knew there was going to be a little bit of trash talk in the entire tournament. It’s not just me and Angel.”

Reese, who was once named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player, waved her hand in entrance of her face as though to mention “you can’t see me” whilst staring down Clark within the ultimate moments of LSU’s 102-85 win on Sunday, then pointed toward a finger as though to signify a hoop was once coming.

Social media was once divided on Reese's gesture, with some announcing it was once simply a part of the sport and others announcing Reese lacked grace in victory. Reese, who additionally made what gave the impression to be a "you're too small" gesture a number of instances after scoring in a 79-72 semifinals victory over Virginia Tech, was once unapologetic Sunday evening.

“All year, I was critiqued about who I was,” stated Reese, who’s Black; Clark is white. “I don’t fit in a box that y’all want me to be in. I’m too hood. I’m too ghetto. But when other people do it, y’all say nothing. So this was for the girls that look like me, that’s going to speak up on what they believe in. It’s unapologetically you.”

Clark was once requested on ESPN whether or not there was once a distinction in how folks suppose girls's avid gamers will have to act when compared with males's.

"I think men have always had trash talk … and I think more and more people, as they turn on the game, they're appreciating it for what it is," Clark said. "I'm just lucky enough that I get to play this game and have emotion and wear it on my sleeves — and so does everybody else. So, that should never be torn down, that should never be criticized because I believe that's what makes this game so fun."