In unusual orca sighting, tour spots at least 20 killer whales off San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — An uncommonly huge grouping of orcas for Northern California — kind of two dozen killer whales — had been noticed through a whale staring at tour off the coast of San Francisco closing month, most likely accrued in combination to rejoice a a success hunt for sea lions or seals.

“I screamed ‘orca!’” recalled Michael Pierson, a Oceanic Society naturalist main the tour, after noticing “those distinct dorsal finds poking out of the water.”

“It was really, really special,” Pearson stated in an interview Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The giant crew of whales was once observed on May 7 close to the Farallon Islands, about 28 miles (45 kilometers) west of San Francisco. Killer whales are extra frequently discovered across the deep ocean canyon underneath Monterey Bay — about 75 miles south of town — and can also be noticed any place from the sea coast to simply 5 miles off shore, in step with Nancy Black, a marine biologist and proprietor of Monterey Bay Whale Watch.

It’s more straightforward for whale-watching excursions to look them in Monterey Bay for the reason that canyon is so with regards to the seashore, whilst the Farallon Islands require a miles-long boat experience from San Francisco, and the water nonetheless will not be deep sufficient there, Black stated.

“They’re the whale that most people want to see when they go whale-watching,” she said, “you just don’t know when they’re going to be around.”

- Advertisement -

Black, who is also the director of the nonprofit California Killer Whale Project, said she’s seen larger groupings of orcas than last month’s two dozen but added that any sighting is special. As she spoke, she watched five swim together in Monterey Bay.

The Oceanic Society regularly does tours to the Farallon Islands — which include collecting data for scientists and conservationists — and spring is migration season. Pierson and the boat’s captain, Jared Davis, decided to try a different route on May 7 to head out over deeper water.

When spotted during Farallon Islands tours, the orcas are usually in a family group of three to six whales. They typically range from Baja California up the West Coast and Canada to Alaska.

- Advertisement -

Last month, however, the tour stumbled across several family groups congregating together, for a total of 20 to 24. They were likely near the islands because it’s where pregnant sea lions and seals give birth this time of year — and the mammal-eating whales had probably just feasted.

“We don’t know exactly why this particular group was so big,” he said.

While the adult males, with their distinctive 6 feet-tall (2-meter) dorsal fins, were “definitely a showstopper,” Pierson said the mothers and their calves were also a big hit.

“You could hear the coos and awws from everyone on board,” he stated.