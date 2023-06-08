Full list of NFL players switching to No. 0 jersey in 2023: D’Andre Swift, Brian Burns headline group

The NFL modified its uniform laws this 12 months to permit maximum players to put on No. 0, marking the primary time the digit has been approved since 1972. Players have wasted no time embracing the exchange, with a dozen already claiming No. 0 as their very own.

So which NFL players are in fact set to rock a No. 0 jersey in 2023? Here’s an entire rundown:

Roquan Smith is the maximum achieved participant to soak up No. 0, coming into 2023 in search of a fourth All-Pro nod as a centerpiece of the Ravens protection. Interestingly, he handiest wore his earlier quantity, 18, for part a season, switching from his authentic No. 58 after a midseason business from the Bears in 2022. He joins Panthers two-time Pro Bowler Brian Burns and Jaguars wideout Calvin Ridley as players shifting to No. 0 whilst last with the similar group from remaining 12 months, regardless that Ridley didn’t take a snap for Jacksonville remaining 12 months whilst serving a suspension.

Most of the players at the list determine to be starters or play outstanding roles in 2023, so the No. 0 will have to get lots of publicity. Swift might be the brand new most sensible ball-carrier for the protecting NFC champions, Ridley is poised to be Trevor Lawrence’s most sensible goal in Jacksonville, Campbell is one of a number of veteran additions to a restocked Giants offense, and Jones is most likely to see No. 2 reps reuniting with Detroit as fellow Lions WR Jameson Williams serves a suspension.