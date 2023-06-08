`Sex and the City` turns 25, see how the actors celebrated occasion







How time flies! It`s been 25 years since `Sex and the City` premiered and it’s nonetheless being etched in our minds. As the iconic sequence became 25 on Tuesday, the girls Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis took a walk down reminiscence lane and celebrated the silver jubilee of `Sex and the City`.

Nixon took to social media and shared a throwback photograph of her persona adopted by way of a contemporary one, writing in the caption, “How it started, how it`s going for Miranda Hobbes.” Her post endured, “I cannot believe Sex and the City premiered 25 years ago today. Before the show I never thought anything as big and wonderful as this could happen to me. And now I can`t imagine my life without it! I know it holds a special place in so many of your hearts too, so thank you for watching.”

Parker dropped a photograph of Carrie`s iconic gold necklace, with the caption, “It`s our silver anniversary but the memories will always be gold.” The respectable Instagram accounts for `And Just Like That` and HBO additionally shared memorable scenes from the sequence to rejoice the anniversary. The community wrote in its caption, “Dreams change, trends come and go, but friendships never go out of style. Thank you for being a part of this fabulous family for the last 25 years,” The Hollywood Reporter reported. The display`s account added, “And here`s to more fabulous years to come.”

Davis posted a video with clips from the authentic display on her Instagram. She additionally wrote, “It is impossible to believe it has been 25 years! I consider myself the luckiest person in the world to be a part of this story that connects so many of us together. It has and continues to be a JOY! Thank you to all of you who have come along for the ride. We love you.”

Based on Candace Bushnell`s newspaper column of the similar title, the sequence sashayed onto tv monitors in June of 1998 clad in, after all, an elegant pair of Manolos, offering uncooked remark on intercourse and relationships, and definitely depicting empowered feminine friendships alongside the manner.

