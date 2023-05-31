In Iowa, DeSantis Signals the Start of a Slugfest With Trump

Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida got here to Iowa for his first commute as a presidential candidate and made simple that he was once carried out being Donald J. Trump’s punching bag.

After soaking up months of assaults from Mr. Trump that went most commonly unanswered, Mr. DeSantis has borrowed one of his rival’s favourite traces — “I’m going to counterpunch” — and jabbed again.

He known as one of the spending expenses that Mr. Trump signed “grotesque” and accused him of expanding the nationwide debt. He stated the approach Mr. Trump had sided with Disney in Mr. DeSantis’s struggle with the leisure massive was once “bizarre.” He described Mr. Trump’s grievance of the governor’s dealing with of Covid as “ridiculous.” And he dared Mr. Trump to take a place on the debt-limit invoice pending in Washington.

“Are you leading from the front?” Mr. DeSantis stated, nearly teasingly. “Or are you waiting for polls to tell you what position to take?”