Illinois police agencies can use drones to monitor certain large events with approved legislation | Illinois

(The Center Square) – In the near future while you are attending a festival in Illinois, you may notice an eye in the sky in the form of a drone.

The Drones as First Responders Act has passed the Illinois General Assembly to allow police agencies to use drones to monitor large special events, like parades and festivals.

State Sen. Julie Morrison, D-Lake Forest, was a cosponsor of House Bill 3902. She was inspired after last year’s Highland Park July 4 mass shooting. Morrison and her family were riding in the parade when shots rang out.

Ed Yohnka, communications director for the ACLU of Illinois, said they were initially opposed to the idea until restrictions on what events were included.

“This was a modest step, which gives us an opportunity to look at this data, to look at what gets reported, and to see where we are after it’s been in effect for some period of time,” Yohnka told The Center Square.

Police are not allowed to use drones at political protests, demonstrations or other First Amendment-protected gatherings. Another stipulation of the legislation is that the footage must be erased within 24 hours unless a crime is captured.

Police agencies also must publicly post their drone program usage at least 24 hours in advance.

State Rep. Dan Swanson, R-Alpha, said the drones could be handy with downstate police agencies.

“Possibly in a pursuit, on foot or in a car, something like that, especially for us in rural areas where we don’t always have police protection,” Swanson said.

The bill now heads to the governor for this signature.