Three women escaped from the prison housing Elizabeth Holmes in 2017. One still hasn’t been found.

In 2017, 3 women effectively escaped from the Texas prison the place former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes used to be serving her sentence, however one in all them, Edith Lara, has still now not been discovered in keeping with the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

Holmes began her 11-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Bryan, one in all the Bureau of Prisons’ seven minimal safety prisons, after shedding her attraction to stay loose from prison. These amenities space inmates deemed as low-risk by means of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons and be offering various paintings and program-oriented alternatives.

Theranos' founder Elizabeth Holmes (C) arrives, flanked by means of prison officers, at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, on May 30, 2023.



According to a news free up at the time, the prison authority found out that Edith Lara, Ysenia Frausto, and Brenda Rosas had been lacking from the FPC Bryan in Bryan, Texas on May 27, 2017, at roughly 10:15 p.m. All the 3 women had been serving drug-related convictions. Frausto had been convicted of intent to distribute cocaine and ownership of methamphetamine, whilst Rosas used to be serving her time for intent to import methamphetamine. Two days after the break out, Frausto used to be recaptured in Midland, Texas, and Rosas used to be additionally arrested as in keeping with the courtroom data; they had been each and every indicted with escaping from federal custody and helping and abetting each and every others’ escapes in a federal indictment filed in the Southern Texas District Court.

The U.S. Marshals place of work in Texas has but to offer an replace on Edith Lara’s fugitive standing, and she or he is still indexed as an escaped prisoner on the Bureau of Prison website online.

On the BOP website online, FPC Bryan is described as having restricted or no perimeter fencing throughout its 37 acres of land. The former corrections commissioner for New York and Pennsylvania, Martin Horn, stated that corrections is a difficult process and tracking unfenced perimeters is one in all the hardest portions. He additionally stated that if the perimeter isn’t as it should be monitored or maintained, then inmates may simply stroll off the belongings. Horn additionally discussed that present correctional staffing shortages building up the probabilities of such incidents going down extra incessantly. For example, in 2020, 4 prisoners reportedly escaped from a minimum-security prison in Hopewell, Virginia.

The BOP spokesperson advised CBS News that there’s no readily to be had information on the choice of annual escapes from federal prisons since each and every machine has its personal definition of an break out and data information accordingly.