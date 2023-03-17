Illinois quick hits: Public corruption trial begins; guilty for deer poaching; Chicago event reschedules | Illinois

Public corruption trial begins

Jury selection gets underway for the so-called “ComEd Four” accused of funneling money and job contracts to Michael Madigan’s associates in an effort to influence the former Speaker of the House. Long time Madigan confidante Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore (pram-ah-jor-ee), former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and ex-City Club president Jay Doherty have all pleaded not guilty of the charges.

Guilty for deer poaching

A southern Illinois man has pleaded guilty to poaching white-tailed deer. Jerry Stafford of Vienna, who authorities said owns a fenced shooting facility, faces charges of illegally harvesting an 8-point and 12-point white-tailed deer. According to Illinois Department of Natural Resources investigators, Stafford’s guides took clients outside the high-fence area to hunt deer in the wild using vehicles and lights. Stafford also pleaded guilty to one county of open dumping for improper disposal of animal carcasses.

Chicago event reschedules

One of the biggest summer events in Chicago is being moved. The Taste of Chicago will be held in Grant Park, but is being moved to September to accommodate the NASCAR race over the July 4th weekend. Mayor Lori Lightfoot had suggested keeping the event on the same weekend but moving the grounds to Navy Pier. That was roundly rejected by city aldermen.