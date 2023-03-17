Austin, Texas police charged 17 more people in ‘street takeovers’

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (APD), along side the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, introduced 17 new suspects had been charged in reference to the so-called “street takeovers” that came about in Downtown Austin in February.

During a press convention Thursday afternoon, Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon mentioned that the investigation has published even more process than he used to be acutely aware of all the way through APD’s Feb. 21 replace in this ongoing investigation.

Chacon mentioned {that a} overall of 7 “street takeover” occasions took place at the evening of Feb. 18 into the morning of Feb. 19 – a better quantity than APD up to now reported. The takeover occasions started as early as 6 p.m. Friday and endured as overdue as 2 a.m. Saturday. They ranged as a ways south because the 4800 block of US 290 West and as a ways north as Howard Lane at Heatherwilde Boulevard.

Chacon mentioned essentially the most extensively publicized of the incidents, on South Lamar Boulevard and Barton Springs Road, used to be in reality the 0.33 tournament of the night time.

Chacon then introduced that 17 new suspects had been charged in reference to the incidents, in addition to and become independent from earlier arrests introduced in February. The 17 suspects come with two juveniles, who may not be named, and 15 adults who Chacon mentioned shall be recognized and their particular fees indexed.

Chacon mentioned 11 of the 17 suspects had been taken into custody, and cops are running to get the rest six into custody as neatly. Chacon mentioned the suspects vary from 32 years outdated on the oldest to fifteen years outdated on the youngest.

Police launched the identities of the ones arrested: Jerry Antonio Gore Jr., Corey Latavyan Hicks, Keegan Alec Lopez-Stiba, Duwan Tay Mabin, Kevonte McConnell Hawkins, Corry Jerome Murray Jr., Julien Arnes Putmon, Genesis Brenda Ramirez and Keshun Jamal Semere.



Credit: Austin Police Department









Many of the suspects concerned in the takeovers got here from towns outdoor of Austin, in step with Chacon, together with Houston, Dallas, San Antonio and others.

As of now, the 17 suspects are charged with the next 38 fees:

7 obstruction of a freeway (state prison legal)

9 obstruction of freeway with reckless using exhibition (elegance A misdemeanor)

7 attractive in arranged criminality (state prison legal)

7 fatal habits (elegance A misdemeanor)

2 reckless using (elegance B misdemeanor)

2 evading in a motor car (third-degree legal)

1 depend of illegal use of fireworks (second-degree legal)

1 depend of unauthorized use of motor car (state prison legal)

1 depend of illegal ownership of firearm (filed by means of DPS)

1 depend of robbery of a firearm (filed by means of DPS)

Chacon mentioned that in addition to those legal fees, there have additionally been seizures of one of the most automobiles concerned. He added that further fees would possibly nonetheless be filed.

Police are nonetheless on the lookout for six more people, 5 adults and one juvenile suspect. They have launched the identities of the 5 adults: Jose Leonidas Carcamos, Cristian Hernandez, Edward Pittman Jr., Ryan Ray Lacour and Corey Austin Lamb.



Credit: Austin Police Department









“The events that occurred in the evening of February 18 – they disrupted our community, they garnered much attention and they were clearly not good for public safety,” Chacon said, adding that all of the agencies involved “pulled together on this investigation to move quickly and decisively and ensure there was accountability for those who committed these acts.”

Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw echoed Chacon’s statements, thanking the agencies involved and stating that this type of incident is not a problem specific to Austin.

“It’s organized criminal activity across multiple jurisdictions. It’s clearly a significant threat to the public. It won’t be tolerated in Austin – it’s not going to be tolerated anywhere in the particular state, plain and simple,” McCraw said. “If you’re involved in a street takeover, we’re certainly going after you. We’re going after your vehicle. You’ll … be arrested, prosecuted, your vehicle seized and we’re going after your driver’s license as well, for street racing. So, clearly, it’s a no go for Texas.”

Travis County District Attorney José Garza mentioned that his administrative center expects to obtain legal circumstances associated with the 17 new suspects over the following week. He famous that as a result of the early conversation between companies, his administrative center is in “a strong position to ensure these individuals are held accountable.”

In addition to the APD and the DPS, the next regulation enforcement companies have additionally been concerned in the investigation, which officers are calling “Operation Burnout”: Travis County Sheriff’s Office, New Braunfels Police Department, San Marcos Police Department, San Antonio Police Department, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Hays County Sheriff’s Office, Live Oak Police Department, Selma Police Department, Rolling Wood Police Department, Westlake Police Department, Houston Police Department, Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

Chacon said the assistance of those organizations has very much aided APD in this investigation.

“I think that this investigation really, our community felt it very strongly when the incident happened. And we knew … there needed to be a coordinated response on this. APD did not do this on our own. We kind of took the lead on it, but, certainly, we owe a lot to Texas DPS, to the governor’s office, to the task force and all the different agencies I listed before, as well as our district attorney, for the support that has been lent on this,” Chacon mentioned.

If you spot any suspicious process surrounding imaginable “street takeover,” you’re requested to file it thru iWatchTexas. You can publish information during the iWatchTexas website online, app or by means of calling 844-643-2251. DPS says this will have to be used for non-emergencies handiest.

