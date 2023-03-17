Suns’ Kevin Durant out three weeks with ankle sprain as playoffs loom

Comment

Kevin Durant used to be in any case set to make his domestic debut for the Phoenix Suns, just for one false step to foil his giant evening and ship him again to the injured record. The Suns introduced Thursday that Durant will leave out a minimum of three weeks with a sprained left ankle he suffered whilst warming up earlier than Phoenix's 132-101 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.

Durant, 34, used to be traded by way of the Brooklyn Nets to the Suns on Feb. 9 and presented to Phoenix fanatics at a rowdy news convention every week later, however the 2014 MVP used to be not able to play till March 1 as a result of a knee sprain. After serving to the Suns to three instantly street wins to begin the month, Durant slipped awkwardly whilst using to the ring earlier than Wednesday’s contest at Phoenix’s Footprint Center. The 13-time all-star ahead won a go at the left wing, accomplished a sequence of fakes and exploded towards the ring with no defender provide. As he planted on his left foot for a layup, his ankle rolled seriously, inflicting him to fall to the court docket.

Though he persevered to complete his warmup regimen, Durant used to be dominated out for the evening, and the Arizona Republic reported that he left the sector Wednesday in a strolling boot.

“He’s in good spirits,” Suns guard Devin Booker said. “That’s all that matters to me. The rehab process starts now. … The city has been waiting on this. It’s a big day. We’ll reschedule the party. I’m sure they’ll be back.”

The Suns (37-29) entered Thursday's motion as the Western Conference's No. 4 seed, and they have got simply 16 video games ultimate earlier than the common season concludes April 9. Durant is slated to leave out a minimum of the following 10 video games, together with key convention matchups with the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers. If he's cleared to go back after three weeks, he would be capable of seem in six video games earlier than the playoffs.

Phoenix is 5-1 for the reason that all-star spoil, and Booker has returned to superb shape since he neglected time previous this yr with a groin damage. Still, Durant’s absence will considerably restrict his talent to acclimate with his new teammates earlier than the postseason, and it’s going to ramp up the drive at the Suns to hit the bottom operating within the playoffs.

Barring a big slip within the standings, the Suns will have to open the postseason with home-court merit within the first around and name expectancies following their blockbuster business for Durant. Phoenix parted with Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, 4 unprotected first-round alternatives and a select switch within the deal, a package deal that can depart Coach Monty Williams with few dynamic frontcourt choices throughout Durant’s absence.

“He’s out there working his tail off getting ready for the game, and he twists his ankle,” Williams mentioned. “You can’t get frustrated at that. That’s life. I feel bad for him because he feels bad. I saw his face. I’ve been around him so many times. I know what he’s feeling. I don’t want him to feel that way at all. Our group has adapted to a number of things all year long, from the summer until now. This is no different.”