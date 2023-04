The 151-month sentence comes after Urbino Garcia-Bahena, 32, pleaded in charge to conspiracy to devote hostage-taking Aug. 22, 2022, in accordance to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas. Since Garcia-Bahena is undocumented himself, he’s anticipated to face deportation lawsuits after his unencumber from jail.

The investigation into Garcia-Bahena by means of Homeland Security Investigations, Houston’s Victoria place of job and the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office started when a 20-year-old Honduran girl’s frame used to be discovered May 28, 2018, nude in a ditch at the facet of the street in Victoria County, in accordance to courtroom paperwork. The investigation discovered Garcia-Bahena and his co-conspirators had crushed and dumped the younger girl after she died of their care, in accordance to U.S. (*12*) and Customs Enforcement.

Before her dying, one of the crucial smugglers allegedly advised the lady “I can beat you, I can hurt you, I can have sex with you and nobody can stop me,” courtroom paperwork state.

Amid the investigation, the companies additionally realized that Garcia-Bahena and others had mistreated any other undocumented individual they illegally smuggled into the U.S. The circle of relatives of the immigrant paid Garcia-Bahena and the opposite smugglers $10,000. However, the crowd refused to unencumber him except they have been paid an extra $3,500. Once government came upon concerning the scheme, they positioned the second one individual and rescued him. He have been held hostage for 5 days with out meals and been mistreated, in accordance to a news unencumber.

Garcia-Bahena will stay in custody pending switch to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be made up our minds within the close to long run.