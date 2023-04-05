Mark Wood said he was under-prepared to play for CSK in IPL 2018

Mark Wood is hoping to end up that he is just right sufficient to play with and towards the most productive avid gamers in the sector on the IPL, 5 years after a chastening first enjoy in the match.

Wood, who has taken 8 wickets in his first two suits for Lucknow Super Giants, arrived in India for the 2023 season with a solitary IPL look to his title, bowling 4 wicketless overs for Chennai Super Kings which price 49 runs again in 2018.

He was signed by way of Super Giants for INR 7.5 crore (£750,000 approx.) in the 2022 public sale, and was then retained for 2023 after lacking final season due to an elbow harm which additionally dominated him out of England's house global summer season.

"I don't think I was really prepared for CSK at that time," Wood informed journalists in Lucknow. "I'd just come off the back of a Test match tour [in New Zealand] and I hadn't prepared well. That was my own fault, really; I went into that game a bit underprepared and didn't do myself justice.

“Coming again to the IPL, England have had this kind of giant agenda, I’ve had accidents, time with my circle of relatives – I’ve attempted to issue all that in and it is simply by no means been a great time to come again. I might have come again final yr however sadly I had elbow surgical treatment.

"I'm here this year and trying my best to contribute for Lucknow, trying to repay the faith that they've shown in me, sticking by me and picking me again. So far I've absolutely loved it: KL Rahul has been brilliant with me. The management have been excellent, keeping my role clear, what they expect… hopefully I can repay the faith that they've shown in me."

When requested what his objectives had been for IPL 2023, Wood answered: “To try and prove a point, or to try and prove that I’m up to this standard. The last time I was at Chennai, I was nowhere near the mark really, was I? I played one match and I got smashed.

“I felt like I had a little of unfinished industry, I assume, in phrases of making an attempt to come right here and end up myself on a large level. I’ve performed for England in World Cup finals – each 50-over and T20 – however I hadn’t cracked the IPL, so this time, I’m making an attempt my very best to end up that I will be able to combine it in the IPL with the most productive avid gamers.”

Wood took 5 for 14 on debut against Delhi Capitals, then 3 for 49 in Monday night’s defeat to Super Kings, making him the early pace-setter in the race for the Purple Cap . He revealed that he was reluctant to wear it during Super Giants’ second game, before eventually giving into team manager Avinash ‘George’ Vaidya.

“Our supervisor, George, was determined for me to put on the Purple Cap in the final recreation, however I was a bit of bit anxious to put it on,” Wood said. “It’s now not truly in my persona to put it on and be a little showy. It was just one recreation!

“If it was halfway through the tournament and I was at the top then maybe, but I was a little bit reluctant to put it on, to be honest. I felt a bit embarrassed, in a way, to wear it. The cap was a little bit tight when I put it on, it was giving me a bit of bother – but George managed to convince me to put it on.”

Wood has taken recommendation from Rahul right through each video games and said that he would “use the experience” of Lucknow’s captain. “He’s someone from India, he knows the pitches well, [and] he’s a vastly experienced player in these conditions,” Wood said, “so [I will] use him and use my own knowledge, and try and come up with the best plan on the field for these wickets.

“It’s nice to get the wickets. That’s what my position was going to be, coming to LSG. I went for numerous runs in the final recreation, now not such a lot of in the primary recreation… someplace in between can be easiest.”

He has bowled with just right tempo, however believes there’s “most likely nonetheless a bit of bit in the tank” over the next twelve league games. “The ones I’ve observed on TV, I’ve been round that 140-143 [kph] mark, which has been a little disappointing,” Wood said.

“That first recreation, I was slipping a bit of bit and was a little cautious of that, however I nonetheless were given 5 wickets. As lengthy as I’m nonetheless turning in tempo and a few type of accuracy for the captain, that is what I’ll attempt to do.”