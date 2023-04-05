Houston Had a Problem: NASA’s Moon Mission Astronauts Were Late.

She briefly drove again to Johnson. “I was late,” she mentioned. “Very late.”

Mr. Wiseman was once on the physician’s workplace. “Like all good doctor’s appointments, this one was going way over,” he mentioned.

- Advertisement -

He informed Mr. Acaba he was once going to pass over the assembly, however Mr. Acaba mentioned he must sign up for by way of videoconference. When he did, Mr. Wiseman noticed now not most effective Mr. Acaba but additionally Mr. Glover, Ms. Koch and Norman Knight, NASA’s director of flight operations who’s Mr. Acaba’s boss.

“I was like, Oh man, this is not the meeting I’m supposed to be missing,” Mr. Wiseman mentioned.

“We feared that we didn’t show well at that moment,” Ms. Koch mentioned.

- Advertisement -

And then they came upon the news.

“After all the embarrassment,” Mr. Glover mentioned, “they asked us how we felt about being the crew of Artemis II.”

Mr. Wiseman, who was once decided on as commander of the venture, mentioned, “It wasn’t the greatest start.”

- Advertisement -

“They were a little bit late,” Mr. Acaba mentioned. “And luckily, I didn’t want to change my mind.”

Mr. Hansen came upon extra merely, by way of a telephone name from Lisa Campbell, the president of the Canadian Space Agency. “That was a pretty special phone call for me,” Mr. Hansen mentioned. “And then I was permitted to share it with my wife and children as long as they were sworn to secrecy.”

Vjosa Isai contributed reporting.