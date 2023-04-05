Cash App founder Bob Lee reportedly stabbed, killed in San Francisco

Comment

Cash App writer and tech investor Bob Lee has died after a reported stabbing close to downtown San Francisco. - Advertisement - His dying used to be showed Wednesday via MobileCoin, the cryptocurrency corporate the place he served as leader product officer. “Bob was a dynamo, a force of nature. Bob was the genuine article,” MobileCoin leader government Joshua Goldbard stated in a observation. “He was made for the world that is being born right now, he was a child of dreams, and whatever he imagined, no matter how crazy, he made real.”

Lee, 43, labored at Google ahead of serving as leader generation officer of Square, the corporate now referred to as Block, that makes cost switch app CashApp. He additionally invested in a number of tech corporations together with SpaceX, Clubhouse and Figma, in step with his LinkedIn profile.

- Advertisement - Several news reviews, in addition to posts via two of Lee’s members of the family, connected Lee’s dying to a stabbing in the 300 block of Main Street in Rincon Hill, close to downtown. Officers discovered a 43-year-old stabbing sufferer early Tuesday morning, in step with San Francisco police. He used to be transported to a sanatorium however died of his accidents.

The division stated it’s still investigating the incident, which is being known as a murder.

Lee’s father and brother posted on Facebook, linking to an editorial about his dying.

- Advertisement - “I just lost my best friend, my son Bob Lee when he lost his life on the street in San Francisco early Tuesday Morning,” his father, Rick Lee, posted. “Bobby worked harder than anyone and was the smartest person I have ever known. He will be missed by all those that knew him.”

His brother, Tim Oliver Lee, stated he used to be “saddened and disheartened.”

“He really was the best of us,” he wrote on Facebook. “I was so fortunate to grow up with him, and I feel like I’ve lost part of myself.”

Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Block, posted on-line Wednesday in reaction to an editorial linking Lee to the stabbing.

“It’s real. Getting calls,” he wrote. “Heartbreaking. Bob was instrumental to Square and Cash App.”

Cash App has change into some of the widespread cellular cost apps, enabling other folks to without delay ship every different cash. Lee used to be a technologist who believed in “the right to privacy,” Goldbard tweeted.

Memorials poured in on social media, together with from former UFC fighter Jake Shields and Abra Global CEO Bill Barhydt, who praised Lee as a “generous decent human.” Several posters decried violence in town. Goldbard, noting that he’s a lifelong resident of the Bay Area, stated in a Twitter post that he has “more questions than answers tonight.”

“I don’t know how to fix what’s wrong, but I know something isn’t working in our grey city,” he wrote.

Garry Tan, CEO of the outstanding start-up accelerator Y Combinator, known as Lee’s dying a “huge loss for the tech community.”

“We know so little about the circumstances and it’s too early to speculate what happened yet,” Tan tweeted. “That area is filled with cameras so we will find out soon.”

According to San Francisco’s crime data, there were 12 homicides in town up to now this yr, now not together with Tuesday’s stabbing. At the similar time closing yr, there have been 10 homicides.

Lee went via “crazybob” on Twitter, a nickname he were given from water polo, Goldbard wrote in his observation. Lee had hooked up with MobileCoin as an investor and adviser ahead of becoming a member of the corporate as an government.