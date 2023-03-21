How to Update Aadhaar Card Details Online for Free Until June 14

Aadhaar card — the 12-digit id quantity this is distinctive to each and every enrolled resident in India — can also be up to date on-line for unfastened for the following 3 months, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) just lately announced. The means of updating Aadhaar paperwork on-line, which prices Rs. 50 at bodily Aadhaar centres, comes to importing Proof of Identity (PoI) and Proof of Address (PoA) paperwork so as to revalidate a consumer’s demographic main points, particularly if their Aadhaar card used to be issued a decade in the past.

It is price noting that whilst the UIDAI says that updating demographic main points on-line will help in “improved ease of living, better service delivery and enhances authentication success rate”, the method of updating demographic main points isn’t obligatory.

Updating Aadhaar main points on-line is an easy procedure that may be finished inside of a couple of mins. Users would require scanned copies of unique PoI and PoA paperwork, relying at the demographic information that wishes to be up to date. While making those adjustments prices Rs. 50 at bodily centres, it may be executed for free of charge till June 14, in accordance to the UIDAI.

You can observe the information beneath to replace your Aadhaar card main points on-line for unfastened ahead of June 14.

How to replace Aadhaar demographic main points on-line: Log on to the portal by means of coming into your Aadhaar quantity adopted by means of an OTP. Click on Document Update and test and check the present main points. Using the drop-down checklist, make a selection after which add scanned copies of unique paperwork for verification. Note the provider request quantity, to stay observe of the method of updating your main points.

