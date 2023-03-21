Crime survivors, victims’ loved ones rally for change at Florida capitol

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hundreds of crime survivors and sufferers’ households spent Tuesday in Tallahassee. Dozens from the Tampa Bay space made the go back and forth to the state capitol for the Survivors Speak Florida rally.

Jacquline Saddler-Daniels stated her son Dwayne Saddler was once shot and killed at a block birthday celebration in Tampa.

“It affects us everyday, every second, every moment there’s never a moment that we’re not thinking about him, or his siblings aren’t thinking about him, or his family or his father are not thinking about my son,” she stated.

Saddler-Daniels is without doubt one of the crew calling on state lawmakers to give a boost to bi-partisan expenses aimed at finishing crime and violence.

HB 233/ SB 490: Survivors give a boost to offering fundamental data to households of murder sufferers

HB 593/ SB 376: Survivors give a boost to sealing information of arrests that don’t result in convictions

HB 1263/ SB 1478: Survivors give a boost to making improvements to Florida’s probation machine

“I do think it’s very powerful because we come from all walks of life and even some of the lawmakers are in our shoes, so it’s not a fraternity that we want to get anyone in, but it’s fraternity that needs to be heard and we want to be heard,” Elliot Saunders with Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice stated.