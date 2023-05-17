How Congress could regulate AI





On Tuesday, the USA Senate hosted the preliminary listening to in a development of congressional hearings on synthetic intelligence. Sam Altman, the CEO of the group that operates ChatGPT, said that the AI trade should have protection requirements in position, with the opportunity of impartial audits. CBS News correspondent, Scott MacFarlane, delves into the quite a lot of laws lawmakers could put in force on AI. Stay up-to-date on breaking news, reside occasions, and unique stories by way of enabling browser notifications.

