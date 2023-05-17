Wednesday, May 17, 2023
type here...
Florida

How Congress could regulate AI

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
How Congress could regulate AI



On Tuesday, the USA Senate hosted the preliminary listening to in a development of congressional hearings on synthetic intelligence. Sam Altman, the CEO of the group that operates ChatGPT, said that the AI trade should have protection requirements in position, with the opportunity of impartial audits. CBS News correspondent, Scott MacFarlane, delves into the quite a lot of laws lawmakers could put in force on AI. Stay up-to-date on breaking news, reside occasions, and unique stories by way of enabling browser notifications.

Previous article
Austin Police chief on DPS partnership pause: ‘Unfortunate but understandable’
Next article
Quinnen Williams potential landing spots: Where Jets star DT could end up after cryptic social media post

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks