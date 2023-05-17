Austin Police chief on DPS partnership pause: ‘Unfortunate but understandable’

The Austin Police Department (APD) is going through staffing shortages, main the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to extend patrols within the town. According to APD Chief Joseph Chacon, DPS’s make stronger is very important to hide the space in to be had officials.

However, DPS lately ended its partnership with APD to focal point on border towns as Title 42 expired, in step with legislation enforcement resources. The Austin Violent Crimes Task Force (AVCTF), which began on March 30, was once deployed to lend a hand APD organize staffing shortages and has already observed vital decreases in violent crimes, reaction instances, and requires carrier. The AVCTF was once a hit because of its data-driven manner that known crime “hot spots” and high-travel spaces vulnerable to crashes.

APD is these days short-staffed by means of round 300 vacancies, inflicting slower reaction instances to emergency calls. This brief break up with DPS has made it much more difficult, but Chacon provides that APD officials are doing their easiest to give you the best stage of carrier conceivable and requests the group’s working out and endurance as the dep. works to rebuild its ranks.

“It is unfortunate but understandable that DPS has been called to assist with border operations. They have been instrumental in lowering the number of emergency calls for service, removing stolen weapons and vehicles from the streets, seizing large quantities of illegal narcotics and increasing traffic safety in Austin during the past several weeks. They will be missed, and we look forward to future opportunities to partner with them again.” APD Chief Joseph Chacon

Council Member Mackenzie Kelly, who represents District 6 in northwest Austin, has mentioned that the partnership is best finishing for 2 weeks. However, this system has won criticisms from closely patrolled communities relating to unfair site visitors stops as DPS soldiers patrolled town. City Council individuals have expressed issues about this at a briefing previous this month.