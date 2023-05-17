Quinnen Williams potential landing spots: Where Jets star DT could end up after cryptic social media post





The New York Jets have made headlines this offseason with their acquisition of MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers, putting them a number of the favorites to win the Super Bowl. However, the staff is going through uncertainty with star defensive take on Quinnen Williams, who’s within the ultimate 12 months of his contract. Although Williams had his fifth-year possibility picked up remaining 12 months, he’s recently scheduled to turn out to be an unrestricted unfastened agent subsequent season, incomes $9.954 million in 2023. Williams, in quest of long-term safety, has reportedly refused to take part within the Jets’ voluntary offseason program till he is of the same opinion to a brand new contract.

Recently, Williams up to date his social media bio to mention “Defensive Tackle for……………….,” indicating that he is also bearing in mind enjoying somewhere else in 2023. Additionally, he retweeted a record showcasing fellow All-Pro defensive take on and 2019 draft classmate Dexter Lawrence’s four-year, $90 million extension with the Giants, a an identical deal to what Williams wants. He additionally posted a GIF of himself sipping tea according to GM Joe Douglas’s observation that the staff is “optimistic” about attaining a handle Williams.

After a career-high 12 sacks and 28 quarterback hits, Williams landed spots with potential groups that could get pleasure from his skills, together with the Chicago Bears, who’ve probably the most cap area, Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, and Seattle Seahawks.

- Advertisement -

The Bears handed on settling on defensive lineman Jalen Carter within the NFL Draft and as a substitute selected offensive take on Darnell Wright. Although they introduced defensive tackles Gervon Dexter Sr. and Zacch Pickens on Day 2, the Bears could stand to enhance their protection. Williams would are compatible seamlessly into the staff’s younger nucleus, and head trainer Matt Eberflus would most probably admire a participant of Williams’s caliber.

The Texans have already made a gigantic transfer via settling on Will Anderson at No. 3, however head trainer DeMeco Ryans is also occupied with including some other star from his alma mater, Alabama, to create a lockdown protection in Houston. Williams would are compatible neatly in a tender Texans staff with first-year head trainer Ryans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.

The Lions spent the draft including high-end ability place gamers like working again Jahmyr Gibbs and tight end Sam LaPorta. They additionally added off-ball linebacker Jack Campbell on Day 1 and protection Brian Branch on Day 2. However, they appear to be missing somewhat at defensive take on. Williams could be inserted into the line of defense, accompanied via Aidan Hutchinson, a transfer that could put Dan Campbell’s staff excessive within the NFC North.

- Advertisement -

The Seattle Seahawks have made unbelievable strikes this offseason, including a top-tier nook and large receiver on the NFL Draft, including defensive end Dre’Mont Jones, and keeping quarterback Geno Smith. Williams could significantly enhance their protection, which ranked twenty first in DVOA remaining season, making them extra aggressive in opposition to the 49ers within the NFC West.

The Jets hope to retain Williams, who used to be decided on with the No. 3 total select in 2019 out of Alabama. The 6-foot-3, 303-pound defensive take on is looking for a long-term contract after having demonstrated his have an effect on at the box and his devotion to the staff.



