Here’s what’s in Biden administration’s new $2.6 billion military aid packages for Ukraine

The Pentagon on Tuesday introduced $2.6 billion in new safety help for Ukraine forward of an expected spring counteroffensive towards Russian invading forces.

“Our focus is on supporting the Ukrainians to change the dynamic on the ground,” a senior U.S. protection authentic informed newshounds. “We want to help Ukraine advance and hold its positions in what we expect will be a Ukrainian counteroffensive.”

Ukrainian infantrymen hearth at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer in Ukraine's japanese Donetsk area, June 18, 2022.

One approach of providing this reinforce is by way of “delivering a steady flow of artillery rounds and other ammunition,” the authentic mentioned.

Up to $500 million of the newly introduced aid contains further Patriot air protection machine munitions, artillery rounds, High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) missiles and extra, in line with the Pentagon. These guns will come from current U.S. stockpiles, which means that they may be able to be temporarily brought to the battlefield.

A Ukrainian Army soldier puts a U.S.-made Javelin missile in a preventing place at the frontline, May 20, 2022, in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine. John Moore/Getty Images

The package deal can even supply Ukraine with ammunition for U.S. Abrams tanks, which can be set to reach in Ukraine sooner than the top of the 12 months, in addition to grenade launchers, mortar rounds and a bunch of software cars.

The different $2.1 billion in aid will move towards shopping new apparatus from the protection trade for Ukraine, in line with the Pentagon. This procedure can take months or extra sooner than the equipment arrives in nation because it calls for awarding contracts and ceaselessly having apparatus constructed to reserve.

Ukrainian servicemen sell off a Boeing 747-412 airplane with the FGM-148 Javelin, American man-portable anti-tank missile equipped by way of US to Ukraine as a part of a military reinforce, at Kyiv’s airport Boryspil, Feb. 11,2022. Sergei Supinsky/AFP by means of Getty Images

The budget will, amongst different issues, be used for new anti-drone guns, together with “30mm gun trucks” ready to discover and intercept unmanned airplane plus air surveillance radars, safe communications apparatus, artillery rounds and ammunition for tanks and Bradley preventing cars.

The Defense Department printed a complete record of the equipment incorporated in each aid packages on its website.

Ground staff sell off guns, together with Javelin anti-tank missiles, and different military {hardware} delivered on a National Airlines airplane by way of the United States military at Boryspil Airport close to Kyiv, Jan. 25, 2022, in Boryspil, Ukraine. Sean Gallup/Getty Images

The senior authentic mentioned that the separate $500 million and $2.1 billion packages introduced Tuesday constitute a twin strategy to serving to Ukraine in its battle, operating to abruptly ship wanted munitions whilst additionally putting in place aid for the longer term with its trade procurement efforts.

“We are focused both on the here and now and on the future,” the authentic mentioned.