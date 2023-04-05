Where is all the new Dallas-Fort Worth office construction?

Dallas-Fort Worth is one in all the nation’s most sensible office building markets, with greater than 6 million sq. toes of new constructions on the approach.

D-FW ranks 6th nationally for overall office development task, simply in the back of Austin.

The surge in office development comes at a time when internet leasing in North Texas has fallen over the final yr. The just right news for builders is that what’s maximum in call for are the latest, highest-quality constructions.

“We are continuing to see flight to quality as tenants are seeking the best product to attract workers back to the office,” mentioned Cushman & Wakefield vice president Matt Schendle. “This includes both new construction and also newly renovated assets, which offer best-in-class amenities, collaboration space and technology. While companies might still be deciding their future space needs, there is still demand for best-in-class product.”

Cushman & Wakefield is monitoring spaces with the maximum North Texas office development, together with 3 key places:

West Plano-Frisco

With 2.38 million sq. toes of building, main tasks are being constructed through Hall Group, Ryan Cos. and in the Dallas Cowboys’ Star in Frisco.

Construction continues on Ryan Tower on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 in Plano, Texas.The Campus at Legacy pictured on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 in Plano, Texas. (Elías Valverde II / Staff Photographer)

Uptown Dallas

New constructions below building through Granite Properties, Hines, Stream Realty Partners and Harwood International. In all, there’s 1.46 million sq. toes of office house on the approach.

Construction of 23Springs, a 626, 215 sq. foot high-rise, is underway at 2305 Cedar Springs at Maple Ave in Uptown in Dallas on December 20, 2022. A choice of new high-rise tasks: Maple Terrace, Crescent residential, and 23Springs are below building on Maple Avenue. (Irwin Thompson / Staff Photographer)

North Dallas

A new Preston Center office being constructed through Lincoln Property incorporates about 350,000 sq. toes.

Lincoln Property Co. plans to development two towers – one with workplaces and one residential – on Douglas Avenue simply east of the Dallas North Tollway in Preston Center. (HKS )

The first quarter D-FW office building numbers don’t come with the new Goldman Sachs campus in Dallas and Wells Fargo workplaces in Irving, which can overall greater than 1.5 million sq. toes.