Could the Big 12 conference pursue Fresno State?

FRESNO, Calif. — It’s no secret the Pac-12 is having a look at San Diego State as a possible addition to the conference, however the don’t seem to be the solely Mountain West faculty being pursued via a Power-5 program.
Recent feedback via Fresno State president Saul Jimenez-Sandoval seem to verify that the Big 12 has proven passion in including the Bulldogs, which strains up with Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark’s longstanding purpose so as to add a faculty from the pacific time zone.
Locked on Big 12 host Josh Neighbors believes the passion from each events is actual, however as soon as once more thinks the precedence stays poaching present Pac-12 establishments first.