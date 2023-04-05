Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Texas

Could the Big 12 conference pursue Fresno State?

Recent feedback via Fresno State president Saul Jimenez-Sandoval seem to verify that the Big 12 has proven passion in including the Bulldogs.

FRESNO, Calif. — It’s no secret the Pac-12 is having a look at San Diego State as a possible addition to the conference, however the don’t seem to be the solely Mountain West faculty being pursued via a Power-5 program.

Recent feedback via Fresno State president Saul Jimenez-Sandoval seem to verify that the Big 12 has proven passion in including the Bulldogs, which strains up with Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark’s longstanding purpose so as to add a faculty from the pacific time zone.

Locked on Big 12 host Josh Neighbors believes the passion from each events is actual, however as soon as once more thinks the precedence stays poaching present Pac-12 establishments first.

“I don’t see any immediate movement on this,” Neighbors said. “They are not in a position, at this moment in time, where everything is up to snuff.”

Jimenez-Sandoval used to be talking right through a dialogue about ‘Measure E’ a proposed gross sales tax that will assist athletic and educational tasks at Fresno State – with the hope of finishing a $160 million renovation on the soccer stadium and a $47 million improve to the Duncan Athletic Center.

So a call for participation from the Big 12 most certainly does not get prolonged to Fresno State except they do protected investment for facility upgrades, and Yormark is not able to grasp present Pac-12 participants like Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah.

At that time, Yormark’s need so as to add a west coast crew may push the Big 12 so as to add Fresno State – certainly one of the few FBS systems in California – or they may prolong an invitation to Gonzaga as a basketball-only member.

Conference realignment will stay a key speaking level as we get into the summer time months, however any actual motion is most probably frozen till the Pac-12 finds their media deal which has but to occur.



