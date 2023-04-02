Here are other cases against Donald Trump after indictment

After former President Trump used to be indicted in New York, VERIFY readers requested if he’s below investigation for other crimes. That’s true.

In the primary legal indictment against a former president, Donald Trump is dealing with fees associated with alleged hush cash bills made to grownup movie actress Stormy Daniels in 2016.

- Advertisement - Trump shall be arraigned on Tuesday, April 4, courtroom officers mentioned.

Following the indictment, some VERIFY readers are questioning if Trump is dealing with further prison troubles. Barbara requested if he’s below investigation for other crimes.

THE QUESTION

- Advertisement - Is former President Trump below investigation for other crimes?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

- Advertisement - Yes, former President Trump is below investigation for other crimes.

WHAT WE FOUND

The hush cash case in New York is considered one of a number of legal investigations that Trump is dealing with at each the state and federal degree.

Trump may face fees in connection to the Jan. 6 revolt on the U.S. Capitol, his dealing with of labeled paperwork and his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election leads to Georgia.

Here’s a breakdown of the prison cases against Trump and the place they stand presently.

Department of Justice investigations

In November 2022, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Jack Smith, a former Justice Department prosecutor and veteran conflict crimes prosecutor, as special counsel to oversee two criminal investigations connected to Trump.

The first is an investigation into possible interference with the switch of energy after the 2020 election and the presidential switch of energy in 2021. This contains the Jan. 6 revolt on the U.S. Capitol.

The House Select Committee to Investigate the January sixth Attack at the U.S. Capitol voted in December 2022 to refer Trump to the Justice Department on 4 legal counts. Those beneficial fees come with obstruction of an professional continuing, conspiracy to defraud the United States, making false statements and revolt.

More from VERIFY: Jan. 6 twelve months later: Fact-checking 3 claims in regards to the revolt

Smith could also be overseeing a 2nd investigation into Trump’s dealing with of labeled paperwork and other presidential data after he left place of business in 2021. A seek warrant that approved the FBI to go looking Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property in Palm Beach, Florida, in August 2022 detailed that federal agents were investigating potential violations of three federal laws, together with the Espionage Act.

Trump has now not been officially charged in reference to both of those investigations and has denied any wrongdoing.

The Department of Justice declined additional remark at the standing of the investigations.

Trump could also be below investigation for his alleged efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

The investigation focuses partially on a telephone name Trump made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Trump asked Raffensperger to help “find” enough votes to overturn Trump’s loss in Georgia to present President Joe Biden.

In a final report released in February 2023, the particular grand jury within the investigation mentioned it believes “one or more witnesses” dedicated perjury whilst attesting. The grand jury additionally beneficial that the Fulton County District Attorney “seek appropriate indictments for such crimes where the evidence is compelling.”

It’s unclear who the particular grand jury believes lied below oath and what fees will have to be pursued. But Robert James, who served as district legal professional in DeKalb County, Georgia, instructed VERIFY spouse station 11Alive that Trump may face fees similar to interfering with the election, racketeering and undermining democracy.

A spokesperson for the Fulton County District Attorney’s place of business mentioned the Manhattan indictment “will have no effect on the status of the election investigation in Atlanta,” however declined additional remark.

Other civil cases against Trump

Trump could also be the topic of a number of civil cases in New York.

The state’s Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit in September 2022 against Trump, in conjunction with the Trump Organization and its friends, over allegations of monetary fraud.

The lawsuit alleges Trump, with the assistance of his youngsters and senior executives on the Trump Organization, inflated his web value by means of billions of bucks to acquire financial advantages.

Trump could also be dealing with complaints alleging defamation and battery from recommendation columnist E. Jean Carroll, who says Trump raped her within the mid-Nineties in a New York division retailer dressing room.