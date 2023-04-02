LAKELAND, Fla — Project Prom in Polk County is helping ease the burden on some families this promenade season.

It’s the eleventh yr scholars with UthMpact acquire prom-wear and provides them away totally free.

“There’s no cost. All they have to do is sign a pledge that they’re going to refrain from risky behaviors during prom night,” organizer, Samantha McCain, mentioned.

Jenna West is simply certainly one of a pair hundred highschool scholars profiting from Project Prom.

“There’s also like food you have to worry about on prom night, nails, shoes and there’s so many other factors that go into prom and so the dress was just one thing we didn’t have to worry about,” West mentioned.

McCain mentioned sooner than covid round 150 attire got out and now it is round 250.

“Their eyes light up and they just get super happy that we can give them these resources,” McCain defined.

Project Prom is taking donations throughout the year. Right now they’re in want of guys’s clothes. If you’re nonetheless in want, April fifteenth is the closing Saturday to snatch prom-wear.