Supercars: Broc Feeney wins Melbourne finale while Brodie Kostecki claims Larry Perkins Trophy

Red Bull motive force Broc Feeney has gained the general race of the Beaurepaires Melbourne SuperSprint following 4 days of chaos.

Feeney took house his moment Supercars victory in Race Six at Melbourne’s Albert Park on Sunday after changing into the youngest ever Pole Position holder at 20-years-old.

The morning race used to be began with a Safety Car following a number of fires over the four-day race duration.

Feeney began in 1/3 place however used to be the primary automobile to pit after the Safety Car left the music on Lap Two, hanging him forward of the post-pit pack.

The Triple Eight motive force used to be adopted by way of R&J Batteries Camaro motive force Andre Heimgartner in moment and Race Five winner Brodie Kostecki in 1/3.

Broc Feeney (above) has taken house his moment ever Supercars win on Sunday after changing into the youngest ever Pole Position holder at 20-years-old

Feeney (above) began in Pole Position for Race Six at Melbourne’s Albert Park on Sunday

Kostecki’s first ever Supercars win on Friday put him one level forward of three-time championship winner Shane van Gisbergen for the weekend’s prestigious Larry Perkins Trophy.

The Coca-Cola Erebus racer gained the tight combat on Sunday, beating van Gisbergen who positioned fourth in Race Six.

Kostecki’s third-place podium has additionally put him forward of Chaz Mostert for the 2023 Supercars Championship, marking the primary time an Erebus motive force has led the contest.

Mostert dropped from moment place at the staring grid to complete in 14th after his staff controversially saved him on-track after he suffered a blistered tyre.

The Optus motive force used to be virtually stuck within the drama that noticed Kostecki’s teammate Will Brown drop to the again of the music.

Brown used to be observed seeking to overtake Mostert in Lap Three however went broad, inflicting him to spin, hit the music wall and get caught in a gravel entice.

Sunday morning’s race (above) used to be began with a Safety Car following James Courtney and Nick Percat’s fires within the days ahead of

Brodie Kostecki (above) claimed the Larry Perkins Trophy and 1/3 position on Sunday after his first ever Supercars win on Friday

The Coca-Cola motive force used to be in a position to power his automobile into the storage, that means no Safety Car used to be known as.

Brown used to be again at the music by way of Lap Nine however in the end did not end after changing into caught in every other gravel entice at the closing lap.

Snowy River Mustang motive force James Courtney didn’t power in Race Six following Saturday’s dramatic pit lane fireplace that noticed the quantity 5 automobile grow to be an inferno.

Courtney used to be noticed dashing in opposition to his storage as his automobile used to be conquer by way of flames on Lap Two.

The fireplace began within the in the similar spot, above the left entrance tyre, because the fireplace that value Nick Percat a end in Race Four on Friday.

Neither drivers have been harmed.

The blazes have precipitated an investigation into the design of the Gen Three vehicles, in particular the catch tank’s air flow machine which sits at the left facet of the bonnet.

Chaz Mostert (proper) misplaced his lead within the 2023 Supercars Championship after his staff controversially saved him on-track after he suffered a blistered tyre

Officials have introduced an investigation into the design of the Gen Three vehicles after James Courtney’s fireplace (above) on Saturday

Bryce Fullwood used to be passed his moment penalty for unsafe liberate in pit lane for the weekend.

The Middy’s motive force used to be stuck making touch with different pitting vehicles on each Saturday and Sunday.

He used to be passed a 15-second penalty for Race Six and completed in 18th.

Supercars will go back to the music on April 28 for the Perth SuperSprint.