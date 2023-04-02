Supercars: Broc Feeney wins Melbourne finale while Brodie Kostecki claims Larry Perkins Trophy

Broc Feeney wins Melbourne SuperSprint finale while Brodie Kostecki claims Larry Perkins Trophy after 4 days of Supercars chaos forward of Australian Grand Prix
- Feeney has gained Supercars Race Six
- Kostecki gained Larry Perkins Trophy
- Percat and Courtney fires investigated
Red Bull motive force Broc Feeney has gained the general race of the Beaurepaires Melbourne SuperSprint following 4 days of chaos.
Feeney took house his moment Supercars victory in Race Six at Melbourne’s Albert Park on Sunday after changing into the youngest ever Pole Position holder at 20-years-old.
The morning race used to be began with a Safety Car following a number of fires over the four-day race duration.
Feeney began in 1/3 place however used to be the primary automobile to pit after the Safety Car left the music on Lap Two, hanging him forward of the post-pit pack.
The Triple Eight motive force used to be adopted by way of R&J Batteries Camaro motive force Andre Heimgartner in moment and Race Five winner Brodie Kostecki in 1/3.
Broc Feeney (above) has taken house his moment ever Supercars win on Sunday after changing into the youngest ever Pole Position holder at 20-years-old
Feeney (above) began in Pole Position for Race Six at Melbourne’s Albert Park on Sunday
Kostecki’s first ever Supercars win on Friday put him one level forward of three-time championship winner Shane van Gisbergen for the weekend’s prestigious Larry Perkins Trophy.
The Coca-Cola Erebus racer gained the tight combat on Sunday, beating van Gisbergen who positioned fourth in Race Six.
Kostecki’s third-place podium has additionally put him forward of Chaz Mostert for the 2023 Supercars Championship, marking the primary time an Erebus motive force has led the contest.
Mostert dropped from moment place at the staring grid to complete in 14th after his staff controversially saved him on-track after he suffered a blistered tyre.
The Optus motive force used to be virtually stuck within the drama that noticed Kostecki’s teammate Will Brown drop to the again of the music.
Brown used to be observed seeking to overtake Mostert in Lap Three however went broad, inflicting him to spin, hit the music wall and get caught in a gravel entice.
Sunday morning’s race (above) used to be began with a Safety Car following James Courtney and Nick Percat’s fires within the days ahead of
Brodie Kostecki (above) claimed the Larry Perkins Trophy and 1/3 position on Sunday after his first ever Supercars win on Friday
The Coca-Cola motive force used to be in a position to power his automobile into the storage, that means no Safety Car used to be known as.
Brown used to be again at the music by way of Lap Nine however in the end did not end after changing into caught in every other gravel entice at the closing lap.
Snowy River Mustang motive force James Courtney didn’t power in Race Six following Saturday’s dramatic pit lane fireplace that noticed the quantity 5 automobile grow to be an inferno.
Courtney used to be noticed dashing in opposition to his storage as his automobile used to be conquer by way of flames on Lap Two.
The fireplace began within the in the similar spot, above the left entrance tyre, because the fireplace that value Nick Percat a end in Race Four on Friday.
Neither drivers have been harmed.
The blazes have precipitated an investigation into the design of the Gen Three vehicles, in particular the catch tank’s air flow machine which sits at the left facet of the bonnet.
Chaz Mostert (proper) misplaced his lead within the 2023 Supercars Championship after his staff controversially saved him on-track after he suffered a blistered tyre
Officials have introduced an investigation into the design of the Gen Three vehicles after James Courtney’s fireplace (above) on Saturday
Bryce Fullwood used to be passed his moment penalty for unsafe liberate in pit lane for the weekend.
The Middy’s motive force used to be stuck making touch with different pitting vehicles on each Saturday and Sunday.
He used to be passed a 15-second penalty for Race Six and completed in 18th.
Supercars will go back to the music on April 28 for the Perth SuperSprint.
2023 V8 SUPERCARS RESULTS
RACE SIX
1 Broc Feeny
2 Andre Heimgartner
3 Brodie Kostecki
4 Shane van Gisbergen
5 Jack Le Brocq
6 Will Davison
7 Macauley Jones
8 David Reynolds
9 Todd Hazelwood
10 Cam Waters
11 Thomas Randle
12 Matthew Payne
13 Scott Pye
14 Chaz Mostert
15 Tim Slade
16 James Golding
17 Jack Smith
18 Bryce Fullwood
19 Mark Winterbottom
20 Nick Percat
21 Declan Fraser
22 Anton De Pasquale
23 Will Brown
DFN Cameron Hill
CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS
1 Brodie Kostecki – 514
2 Chaz Mostert – 482
3 Shane van Gisbergen – 428
4 Andre Heimgartner – 386
5 Will Brown – 383
6 Cam Waters – 369
7 Broc Feeney – 368
8 David Reynolds – 325
9 Jack Le Brocq – 325
10 Bryce Fullwood – 275
11 Will Davidson – 271
12 Mark Winterbottom – 267
13 James Golding – 263
14 Thomas Randle – 262
15 Scott Pye – 260
16 Time Slade – 253
17 Matthew Payne – 247
18 Anton De Pasquale – 239
19 Todd Hazelwood – 217
20 Macauley Jones – 208
21 Jack Smith – 188
22 Declan Fraser – 175
23 Cameron Hill – 169
24 James Courtney – 151
25 Nick Percat – 117