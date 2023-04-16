HCSO warns public of attorney scam targeting elderly people

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A scam targeting elderly people has been circulating all through Hillsborough County, and a number of other people have already fallen sufferer to it.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) despatched out a caution Friday that scammers are calling citizens, claiming to be legal professionals who’re inquiring for massive quantities of cash.

On April 13, one scammer known as a 76-year-old sufferer to inform them that their grandson used to be in prison and wanted cash for bail.

The suspect then informed the sufferer to withdraw $18,000, declaring {that a} courier would prevent by way of their area to retrieve it. After the sufferer complied, the scammer amassed the cash from their area and left.

A 2nd sufferer reported a equivalent incident that happened at the identical night time.

“These criminals are preying on the elders in our community,” stated Sheriff Chad Chronister. “In several cases, these individuals have told the victims that their relative has been in an accident and that they need cash to avoid jail time. Unfortunately, the victims are so worried about their relatives that they fall victim to the scam.”

HCSO stated the suspect drives a two-door black Ford pickup truck with 35″ tires.

Anyone who thinks they have got been a sufferer of those crimes will have to touch HCSO at 813-247-8200.