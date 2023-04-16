Oklahoma wins second straight NCAA gymnastics title

Oklahoma completed with 198.3875 issues, 0.15 forward of Trinity Thomas and the second-ranked Gators.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Trinity Thomas of Florida tied the all time report together with her twenty eighth occupation perfect-10 and Oklahoma received its second consecutive staff title — the top-ranked Sooners’ 6th within the final 9 years — Saturday on the NCAA women’s gymnastics championships.

- Advertisement - Oklahoma completed with 198.3875 issues, 0.15 forward of Thomas and the second-ranked Gators. Audrey Davis scored a 9.900 at the ground earlier than teammate Jordan Bowers — who soared prime on a double pike right through a impressive regimen — earned the development’s peak rating of 9.950 to lend a hand the Sooners take regulate.

Thomas, a fifth-year senior, was once restricted to simply two occasions because of an leg damage suffered two weeks in the past within the regional spherical, recorded her fifth career 10 on the vault and twenty eighth general to compare the mark set by way of Jamie Dantzcher (UCLA, 2000-04) and Jenny Hansen (Kentucky, 1992-96) — the latter of whom is the one individual to win 3 straight all-around titles.

Thomas wrapped up her stellar collegiate occupation with a possibility to damage the report in her ultimate match, however completed with a 9.912 at the bars. Her Florida teammates Kayla DiCello and Leanne Wong each and every earned a 9.975 to lend a hand the Gators end with 198.2375 issues, three-tenths of some degree forward of Utah.

- Advertisement - The Utes, who completed 3rd for the 3rd consecutive yr, have been led Maile O’Keefe. The senior, who had a ten at the beam Thursday en path to the all-around title, registered her sixth perfect score of the season on beam.